MADRID, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025 - MADRID, SPAIN Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) , part of Jameel Energy, announced today its selection of Envision Energy ("Envision') as its strategic partner in green ammonia project in Brazil. Envision has been selected for its leadership and proven expertise across a total renewable energy system, from renewables through to green hydrogen – all orchestrated by AI technology.This agreement will see Envision bringing to- a landmark green ammonia project located in Brazil's Pecém Port its globally recognized expertise in integrated renewable energy solution, building on its pioneering scalable clean energy models that are modular and replicable across the world.The partnership brings together FRV's extensive experience in clean energy solutions —backed by 3 GW of operational renewable and storage assets—and Envision's AI-integrated total renewable energy system to build an electrolysis facility of up to 500MW electrolysis facility and an integrated ammonia plant, which is expected to be operational by 2030 and targeting key markets in Brazil, Europe and Asia." said Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and the European Region.Envision recently delivered the world's largest off-grid AI-enabled green hydrogen and ammonia plant and its first green marine ammonia bunkering operation in Dalian, China – proof of its capability to orchestrate complex and total renewable solutions at scale. FRV (Fotowatio Renewable Ventures) is a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions with a deep commitment to accelerating the energy transition. With a strong presence across key international markets—including Europe, Australia, Middle East, and Latin America—FRV continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.Aligned with this commitment, FRV has also been actively engaged for several years in the development of renewable hydrogen projects. In Spain, the company has secured public funding for two green hydrogen-related initiatives.In line with this strategy and leveraging on FRV's long presence and commitment in Brazil, FRV has been developing theproject in Brazil since 2023. The project is in advanced development in areas such as engineering and environmental permitting, and has secured key resources, including land and water rights.This partnership comes as Brazil, host of COP30 this year, develops a competitive low carbon economy with a focus on green hydrogen and green ammonia production not just for its domestic market, but for export to other parts of the world.Hashtag: #EnvisionEnergy

