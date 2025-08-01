



Etiqa's new office at Capital Square

Since establishing its presence in Singapore in August 2014, Etiqa has experienced continuous growth and success, driven by innovation, client partnerships, and commitment to excellence. The new ground-level office, located at 23 Church Street, #01-01 Capital Square, reflects the company's dedication to enhancing accessibility, fostering collaboration, and strengthening its footprint within Singapore's dynamic business environment.



Celebrating 11 years in Singapore is a remarkable achievement for us," said Raymond Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "Opening this new office is not just about expanding our physical presence; it symbolizes our deep roots in the community and our commitment to serving our clients better with enhanced accessibility and a collaborative workspace designed for the future."



"We celebrate Etiqa's remarkable journey and continued success in Singapore as part of the Maybank Group," said Alvin Lee, Country CEO & CEO, Maybank Singapore. "This expansion aligns with our vision to foster greater synergy, efficiency, and service excellence, further strengthening our position in Singapore's financial services landscape."



The grand opening commenced with a symbolic Vespa convoy, carrying Etiqa's senior executives from their former premises to the new Capital Square office. This dynamic journey not only marked a fresh start but also visually underscored Etiqa's forward momentum. The celebrations continued with a traditional lion dance performance and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark auspicious beginnings.



To commemorate the occasion, 300 specially prepared pineapple bags, each containing sweet treats to symbolise prosperity and good fortune, were distributed to the public, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere at their new home.



These festivities will lead into Etiqa's latest brand campaign, "Live Ready With You", which emphasises Etiqa's focus on everyday relevance, accessibility, and readiness to serve its customers.





About Etiqa Insurance Singapore

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (EIPL) is a life and general insurance company licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. Having protected customers in Singapore since 1961 under the name United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd., the company transitioned into the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Berhad in 2009. Today, EIPL in Singapore stands as the pivotal operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group, a leading insurance and takaful provider in ASEAN.



EIPL offers a comprehensive range of life and general insurance products accessible through its diverse distribution channels, including bancassurance, agents, brokers, financial advisers, partnerships, direct and online sales via Tiq by Etiqa. Etiqa is rated ‘A’ by credit rating agency Fitch for the group’s ‘Favorable’ business profile. EIPL is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture combining local market expertise with international insurance knowledge, with 69% ownership by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group operating across 13 countries.



