Warm, personalised TCM care for the whole family at Oriental Remedies Clinic, delivered in a thoughtfully designed space.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - Oriental Remedies Clinic, a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinic chain in Singapore, has announced the opening of its new clinic in Punggol. Located at Punggol Coast Mall, the chain’s fifth branch aims to cultivate a sanctuary for holistic family wellness, prioritising a nurturing and stress-free environment that offers a child-friendly experience for all ages.The new TCM clinic is designed as a welcoming space where families can experience the TCM principle of, the art of life cultivation. More than just a treatment centre, it encourages individuals and children to build lifelong habits that promote balance, vitality, and preventive care.Developed in collaboration with House on the Hill, a renowned Montessori preschool in Singapore, the clinic features a sensory-focused waiting area thoughtfully designed to engage children through their five senses, transforming passive waiting into active discovery. Children are invited to explore traditional Chinese herbs, textures, scents, and natural materials in a calm, tactile environment. This immersive setup encourages curiosity, independent participation, and self-directed play, reflecting our core belief in nurturing lifelong wellness from an early age.Every aspect of the clinic promotes emotional comfort and a restorative atmosphere. A natural colour palette of muted greys and warm earth tones, complemented by carefully curated toys suited to different developmental stages, helps children feel grounded and focused. This intentional design supports emotional regulation and encourages internal awareness, an essential foundation for the mind-body connection central to TCM healing practices.The clinic features an open-concept layout, where the paediatric pods for consultations and treatments are designed as a natural extension of the children’s play area, offering a seamless transition from exploration to treatment. This thoughtful continuity reduces anxiety by preserving a sense of familiarity and playfulness, helping consultations feel more conversational and less clinical.These pods are intentionally designed to encourage gentle interaction, open communication and engagement, helping children stay emotionally regulated and present. This approach keeps children engaged and interested in their bodies and feelings, fostering a sense of ownership in their wellness journey.The open-concept design facilitates parental supervision, allowing the clinic to foster guided independence in children. Through this approach, the clinic helps empower children to understand and make choices that support their well-being. This transparency is key to the collaborative, family-centred approach at Oriental Remedies Clinic.In addition to Oriental Remedies Clinic’s comprehensive suite of treatments, including acupuncture, herbal medication, paediatric tuina , and tech-enhanced therapies such as Electro-Lymphatic Therapy (ELT), the new branch will introduce more child-focused therapies, such as paediatric moxibustion, herbal vaporiser therapy, and Cell Pro Therapy for children. These specialised additions reflect the clinic’s dedication to delivering tailored, gentle, and effective care while actively encouraging children’s participation in their health education from an early age.The Punggol outlet will also serve as an educational platform through intimate community workshops. Covering practical topics such as “Understanding Big Emotions through TCM,” “Supporting Your Child’s Immune System Naturally,” and “Healthy Foods for Your Body Constitution,” these workshops aim to reinforce the critical link between emotional resilience, physical health, and lifelong wellness.Located at Punggol Coast Mall within the Punggol Digital District (PDD), the clinic’s opening aligns with Singapore’s push for innovation in healthcare. Oriental Remedies Clinic is actively exploring ways TCM can evolve through advancements in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and smart diagnostics.Current initiatives include research into AI-assisted tongue and pulse diagnosis, and personalised treatment plans informed by data analytics. These advanced technologies aim to enhance the precision of care without compromising the personalised, hands-on essence of traditional TCM practice.In the long term, the clinic hopes to collaborate with research institutions and tech firms within PDD to further integrate cutting-edge innovations into TCM. This forward-looking approach supports Oriental Remedies Clinic’s vision of becoming a modern, future-ready wellness provider—empowering practitioners with technology to deliver more precise, effective, and accessible care.The expansion into Punggol reflects Oriental Remedies Clinic’s dedication to Singapore's Healthier SG initiative, which prioritises preventive care. Understanding that establishing strong health foundations begins in childhood, the new clinic aims to help introduce TCM principles and healthy lifestyle practices in an engaging manner.By creating child-friendly spaces that foster curiosity and proactive exploration of natural remedies, the clinic chain helps children and families build strong foundations for lifelong health. This approach cultivates balanced living from an early age, ultimately reducing the incidence of chronic illnesses later in life.Through empowering children to embrace healthy habits from a young age, the chain looks to actively contribute to a more resilient and healthier Singapore.According to Beatrice Liu, CEO and co-founder of Oriental Remedies Clinic, the decision to open a new branch in Punggol was driven by the area’s growing population and its high concentration of young families.“Punggol represents a vibrant, forward-looking community, and we see an immense opportunity to partner with these families on their wellness journeys,” says Ms. Liu.“Our focus on life cultivation means we are not just addressing immediate health concerns, but guiding individuals and families holistically through every stage of life, with care that evolves alongside them.”The new clinic at Punggol Coast Mall is now open. First-time patients can enjoy a special launch offer for a limited time. For more information or to register, please use our form here Hashtag: #OrientalRemedies

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oriental Remedies Clinic

Oriental Remedies Clinic is a leading healthcare provider in Singapore that combines Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with modern technology. The clinic has expanded from a single-physician practice to a team of bilingual practitioners, many of whom are trained in both Biomedical Science and TCM, combining scientific knowledge with the wisdom of traditional medicine.