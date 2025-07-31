HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - Cushman & Wakefield haselevated three senior leaders to newly-created positions in its combined APAC & EMEA business.The two regions were brought together in May under the leadership of Matthew Bouw, who has established an operating model to drive innovation and value for clients and support growth across the business.is promoted to, a new role with ultimate responsibility for specific service lines spanning different geographies, including capital markets, leasing, tenant representation, and asset services, as well as sectors including offices, retail, logistics & industrial and living. Young has been with the firm 35 years, holding a variety of leadership roles across both regions.is appointed. Gibson will be responsible for Project & Development Services and Sustainability Services across the combined business, leveraging the depth and quality of the firm's specialist expertise across both regions to enhance its support for clients. His expanded role also includes continued responsibility for the fast-growing data centres asset class.expands her role to. She will be responsible for simplifying business processes, improving efficiency, and driving economies of scale, allowing frontline leaders to focus more time on clients and revenue growth.Bouw added:Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).



