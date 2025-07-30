Securing a Key Role in China's AI Computing Power Sector Driving Industry Innovation and Development

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Suanova Information (Shanghai) Limited ("Suanova Information"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 259, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group") made its debut at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference ("WAIC") held in Shanghai from 26 to 29 July, and hosted a major forum.Suanova Information, under Yeebo, focuses on three business areas covering compute power and cloud operations, computing industry investment and computing technology development. It aims to accelerate the deep integration and application of AI across various sectors through independent innovation. As a domestic cloud computing pioneer, Suanova Information offers professional, independent, and innovative one-stop services to enterprises in China. With branches in Hong Kong and Shanghai, it provides customers with better localized services. Leveraging strategic investments, partnerships, and an openness to new technologies, Suanova Information has developed solid and full-stack service capabilities, from core components to application deployment, solidifying its position as a major player in mainland China's AI compute.At the 2025 WAIC, Suanova Information, alongside several technology companies from its computing investment portfolio, presented its comprehensive industry ecosystem to attendees from around the world. Together, they showcased various core computing components, solutions, and practical case studies.Suanova Information also leveraged this opportunity to demonstrate its compute power and cloud operational capabilities. The Group currently manages advanced, fully autonomous AI computing infrastructure in Hong Kong and Shanghai – the "Harvest" series intelligent computing centers. These centers operate Artificial Intelligence Data Centers ("AIDC") housing over 3,000 GPU card clusters. Their client base spans industry and research institutions, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Institute for Advanced Algorithms Research, Shanghai, and Hong Kong Broadband Network ("HKBN"). The "Harvest" series clusters are distinguished by their leading domestic localization, high-grade network and high-speed storage, seamless integration with public and computing clouds, flexible delivery models, an independently controllable private computing platform, and high-level SLA services, all designed to provide clients with stable and efficient AI computing support.Beyond its role as an exhibitor, Suanova Information, together with its industry chain partners, hosted the "Suanova Information: Intelligent Convergence in the East, Connecting Global Ecosystems Forum" in the afternoon of 27 July. The forum focused on two major topics: "Domestic Full-Stack Integration" and "Shanghai-Hong Kong Cooperation Towards the World". It convened domestic and international experts, academics, and industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in computing and AI technology, explore industry ecosystem collaboration, and address the opportunities and challenges for Chinese technology expanding globally.The forum commenced with an opening speech by Mr. Zhang Hongtao, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, followed by a welcome address from Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo. The forum featured keynote speeches from academic and industry leaders, including Professor Tim Kwang Ting Cheng, Vice-President for Research and Development of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Mr. Wang Yanfeng, Executive Dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Industrial Innovation Research Institute; Dr. Suo Guang of KylinSoft Corporation; Mr. Xu Runan, Senior Vice President and President of the Cloud and Computing Storage Product Line at H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.; and Dr. Denis Yip, President and Group Chief Operating Officer of HKBN Group. Additionally, academic experts, founders, and senior management teams from various renowned universities and enterprises participated in panel discussions and sharing sessions. During the forum, guests shared the story behind the creation of the domestic high-density cabinet, "Shanghai Cube," and their experiences in building and operating the first "Shanghai-produced card" computing power cluster with a thousand-card scale.In his welcome address, Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, remarked: "The aspiration of Suanova Information is to provide crucial financial support to outstanding technology enterprises, and to do everything to assist the companies we invest in, especially during challenging times. Suanova Information is committed to being a pioneer in the market, leading the charge in the adoption of domestic AI products powered by Chinese computing capabilities. About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, OLED technologies and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.



In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.

