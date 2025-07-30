Free on-site parking with complimentary EV charging

Bike repair station for cycling enthusiasts renting bike units

Tool stations on traditional storage floors to facilitate packing and transport

Dedicated workspaces for customers to handle personal tasks etc.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2025 - Storefriendly Self Storage Group has recently been honored with the prestigious "I&T Award (Hong Kong)" and "ESG Award (Hong Kong)" by the Self Storage Association Asia (SSAA). As an industry pioneer, the Group is the first to introduce a cutting-edge self-service storage system, including intelligent management solutions and AI-powered real-time customer support. The Group will soon celebrate the grand opening of its new flagship location, Storefriendly Tower (Peninsula West) in Lai Chi Kok, marking a milestone in its mission to deliver faster and higher-quality services to its customers.Storefriendly's innovative self-service storage solution earned the 2025 SSAA "I&T Award (Hong Kong)", underscoring the Group's relentless pursuit of innovation and its role in setting new standards for the industry. Embracing the digital era, Storefriendly has pioneered the integration of the O2O (Online-to-Offline) model to streamline the storage rental process. Customers can now select branches and unit sizes, complete payments, and confirm bookings online, all from their mobile devices or computers. Upon confirmation, a QR code is issued for seamless access to the selected branch, enabling a swift and user-friendly move-in process.Storefriendly's physical locations are equipped with 24/7 security surveillance and automated environmental monitoring, powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technology. This system detects anomalies such as power surges or water leakage in real time, ensuring rapid response and optimal storage conditions. Coupled with a 24-hour customer support hotline, these features offer customers peace of mind when using the self-service storage units.Customer service is another cornerstone of Storefriendly's development strategy. After years of listening to customer feedback, the Group identified a need for faster and more in-depth support. By incorporating a smart AI-driven customer service system, Storefriendly now offers 24-hour assistance for basic inquiries and facility tour bookings. At the same time, the Group remains committed to providing personalized support through human agents during service hours, ensuring a premium and empathetic customer experience.In addition to offering comprehensive storage services, Storefriendly Tower locations, including the Lai Chi Kok branch, are equipped with solar systems and EV charging stations, reinforcing the Group's commitment to environmental sustainability. These green initiatives have earned the Group the "ESG Award (Hong Kong)", recognizing its leadership in sustainable development within the storage industry.As Hong Kong's first full-building self storage ecosystem, Storefriendly Tower provides club-class storage experiences with added-value amenities that enrich the customer journey. These include but are not limited to:Beyond conventional storage, Storefriendly is expanding into specialized and boutique storage solutions, such as climate-controlled wine cellars and on-demand safety boxes. The wine storage units are equipped with temperature and humidity control systems to preserve wine quality, while the smart safes offer high-security storage for valuables with real-time monitoring and secure access, meeting the diverse needs of modern customers.Hashtag: #StoreFriendlyTower

About Storefriendly Self Storage Group

Founded in 2002, Storefriendly Self Storage Group is one of Asia's leading self storage brands, operating over 90 branches and 40,000 storage units across Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, and Taiwan. More than half of its branches are self-owned properties, strategically located with 24-hour smart access systems and robust security infrastructure. The Group is committed to providing safe and flexible storage solutions for both personal and business clients.



Storefriendly continues to invest in technology, including AI customer service, wine cellars, and smart safes, to enhance service quality and deliver an exceptional storage experience.



Visit Storefriendly: https://storefriendlytower.com