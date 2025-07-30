The conference program will begin on the first day of the Expo, which runs from 10-12 September 2025 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, and continue throughout the three-day event.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Seafood Expo Asia , organized by Diversified, announces its 2025 conference program with a wide range of sessions and experts providing practical discussions around the major issues and opportunities facing the Asian seafood sector. Topics will cover aquaculture innovations, sustainable food systems and fish processing, the future of aquafeeds, data around seafood trends and consumer behavior in the region and more. As part of the program, a keynote address will be held by leading Asian economist, Mr. Manu Bhaskaran who will provide the industry with key insights into global trends and their implications for regional growth, currencies and investment strategies.Representatives from BAADER will give a presentation titled, "." The discussion will touch on the evolving world of fish processing, advancements in automation, productivity and consumer trends. Transparency, sustainability, food safety and the importance of animal welfare for industry practices and expectations will be discussed.A session titled, "," with representatives from Seafood Legacy, Qingdao Marine Conservation Society and Resonance will delve into the urgent need to build sustainable food systems in the Asian region. The panel will discuss the increasing seafood demand among consumers, the risks involved in the depletion of fishery resources due to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and climate change and the need for improving working conditions.In "," Dr. Enrico Bachis from The Marine Ingredients Organisation will address the challenges and opportunities to maintaining and expanding sustainable management practices across fisheries. The session will also discuss innovative approaches to optimizing the beneficial nutritional properties of fishmeal and fish oil.Three leading aquaculture operators will share the latest advancements and innovative projects in the fish farming industry. The session will provide key stakeholders and seafood buyers with valuable insights into the current aquaculture landscape, while highlighting opportunities to build a more resilient and sustainable food system.Speakers from FAO, Seafood Legacy and the National University of Singapore will share data around the growing influence of non-traditional trade provisions on fisheries and aquaculture and how they are reshaping the sector by addressing labor rights, environmental protection and sustainable development.A session on seafood market trends in Southeast Asia and a look at what to expect in 2026 will analyze the diverse and rapidly evolving consumer base in the region that is driving investment. The panel will discuss the latest data to uncover seafood trends, how innovative products are reshaping the market and how the global supply chain will evolve by 2030. Panelists will include Åshild Nakken, Norwegian Seafood Council, Nicolas Brossard, Ocean Consult, Adam Wing, Seafood Scotland and Nicolas Thériault, New Brunswick Department of Agriculture.Consumer insights shaping demand for seafood products across Asia, with a focus on sustainability, traceability and certification will be the focus of a panel discussion between speakers from Seafood Industries Association Singapore, The Fish Farmer and DNV. The session will provide valuable takeaways to help companies in the seafood supply chain align products and practices with the evolving needs of today's consumers.Additionally, a comprehensive analysis on shrimp market dynamics provided by S&P Global will explore the entire shrimp value chain, from feed production to the consumer, and focus on how trade disruptions reshape market dynamics, pricing and strategic outlooks for producers and buyers.Seafood Expo Asia serves as a strategic platform gathering seafood suppliers from around the world and buyers from across Asia. Seafood professionals from across the supply chain will gather in one place to learn about new opportunities in the sector, build and strengthen business partnerships, discover the latest seafood products, processing equipment and services and learn about the latest trends in the Asian market. Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia, find information on the conference program and other special events and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia Hashtag: #SEASIA25

Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers from across Asia and industry suppliers from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition's official media covering industry news year-round.



About Diversified

Diversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.

