SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Kim Gan Enterprise Pte. Ltd., an auto parts supplier in Singapore , is celebrating its 24th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 2001, the company began as a filter supplier and has since expanded its product range and customer base. Today, it supplies industrial and automotive components to sectors including marine, construction, and oil and gas.Established in 2001, Kim Gan Enterprise began with a simple goal: to provide quality filters supported by responsive customer service. In 2007, a pivotal moment came when the company was appointed the authorised distributor for Parker Hannifin filters—marking its expansion into the marine industry.Today, Kim Gan Enterprise carries a wide range of products beyond filters, including batteries, wiper blades, fan belts, and engine lubricants. The company’s ability to scale with customer demand, along with its expanding inventory of industrial and automotive components, has allowed it to support clients in diverse sectors across Southeast Asia.Beyond its commercial activities, Kim Gan Enterprise has also remained dedicated to giving back to the community. Its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts extend across borders, with ongoing support for orphanages and old folk homes in Myanmar and other regions where the company operates.Kim Gan Enterprise’s growth is supported by its sister company, HAWK Soon Hin Industries Sdn Bhd, which manufactures filters under the OSK (formerly Osaka) and Eurofil brands. The OSK filter line is distributed in Singapore and internationally, forming a key part of Kim Gan Enterprise’s supply network of automotive components. This integrated relationship enables tighter control over product quality and availability across industries.Furthermore, the company maintains quality management standards and participates in industry compliance programmes to support its operational and service commitments. It is also a registered member of relevant business and credit information networks in Singapore.As it enters its 24th year of operations, Kim Gan Enterprise continues to focus on long-term relationships, product reliability, and operational flexibility. The company remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients while maintaining the same dedication to quality that has defined its early years. Customers can expect continued product expansion and a commitment to dependable supply across industries.Hashtag: #KimGanEnterprise

Founded in 2001, Kim Gan Enterprise Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based supplier of automotive and industrial components. The company offers a wide range of products, including oil, fuel and air filters, batteries, lubricants, fan belts, and wiper blades. Serving sectors such as marine, construction, and oil and gas, Kim Gan Enterprise is committed to providing reliable products, responsive service, and competitive pricing.

