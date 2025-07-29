SHENZHEN, CHINA - EQS Newswire - 29 July 2025 - SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings" or the "Group," stock code: 6069.HK), an "AI + industrial supply chains" digital intelligence technology company, announced the official designation of its Singapore subsidiary, SY INTELLECTHUB PTE.LTD., as its international headquarters. SY Holdings will continue to intensify its efforts in expanding international markets. The Singapore International Headquarters will deepen global industrial supply chain connectivity, explore innovative applications of Web3.0 and stablecoins, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in going global, and provide them with one-stop international order matching and working capital facilitation services.Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex and volatile international macro-environment, the global supply chain ecosystem is undergoing profound adjustments, with traditional supply chain decoupling points becoming increasingly unbalanced. Cross-border payment processes are lengthy; exchange rate fluctuations are severe; and compliance reviews are cumbersome—these overlapping factors have significantly increased logistics and capital costs, prolonging overall delivery cycles. SY Holdings aims to become an integral part of the supply chain, using its Singapore International Headquarters as a core hub to actively explore cutting-edge technologies such as Web3.0 and stablecoins. This will better assist SMEs in finding orders, securing financing, and fulfilling contracts, thereby building a one-stop international supply chain technology platform to enhance global supply chain resilience and sustainable growth.With the reshaping of global value chains and the upgrading of China's supply chains, going global has become an essential path for Chinese enterprises and brands to grow stronger. Singapore, as a global financial, trade, and shipping hub, boasts a well-developed financial system, a strategic geographical location, and an extensive business network, making it the preferred destination for Chinese companies looking to expand into Southeast Asia and beyond. As an international enterprise controlled by Singaporean capital, SY Holdings also received strategic investment from Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, in 2018. Through strategic partnerships and investments with leading enterprises in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and other countries, the Company has actively explored and expanded its international business. Simultaneously, SY Holdings has been deeply involved in commercial cooperation projects between China and Singapore, including the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity. The establishment of its Singapore subsidiary as the international headquarters marks a new phase for SY Holdings in pioneering international innovation, connecting global markets, and supporting SME development, while laying the groundwork for embracing the Web3.0 ecosystem and exploring stablecoin applications in international supply chains and cross-border payments.In 2024, China's foreign trade exceeded RMB 43 trillion for the first time, maintaining its position as the world's largest goods trading nation for the eighth consecutive year. The "Chinese Enterprises Going Global Insights and Global Trends Outlook Report" released by Shine Global noted that over 700,000 enterprises are currently attempting or planning to expand overseas. Among them, 55% of surveyed companies have incorporated global expansion into their strategic plans, while 31% consider it a core strategy. The "Chinese Enterprises' Outbound Investment Status and Intentions Survey Report" by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade further revealed that over 80% of respondents plan to expand or maintain their foreign investments. However, market access barriers, channel connectivity challenges, capital turnover efficiency, exchange rate volatility risks, and the complexity of cross-border payment settlements remain major bottlenecks hindering the globalization of Chinese enterprises.Since entering the Chinese market, SY Holdings has not only deepened its presence in traditional sectors such as infrastructure, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and commodities but has also actively expanded into strategic emerging industries like e-commerce, robotics, and AI applications. Adhering to a platform-based development strategy, the Company leverages technologies such as AI Agent to connect industrial ecosystems and data elements, having assisted over 19,000 Chinese SMEs in securing more than RMB 270 billion in order matching and capital turnover services. Based on its deep integration with China's industrial ecosystem, SY Holdings has keenly identified the growing global expansion demands of Chinese SMEs and the vast market potential behind them, swiftly establishing this as a new growth driver for its international business. For example, in e-commerce, SY Holdings has formed strategic partnerships with leading Southeast Asian e-commerce platforms. Leveraging its accumulated international market resources, the Company provides one-stop international supply chain solutions for Chinese SMEs to "sell globally and open stores worldwide." Through AI and big data analytics, SY Holdings assists Chinese merchants in accurately identifying potential market opportunities in Southeast Asia, offering tailored localization strategies and matching working capital based on transaction orders to help them generate greater revenue in international markets.Chinese SMEs commonly face pain points in cross-border payment settlements during globalization. Under traditional cross-border payment models, transactions must undergo multi-tiered correspondent bank clearing and settlement, with identity verification and compliance reviews required at each step. The process is cumbersome and time-consuming, failing to meet the timeliness demands of trade in the digital era. Additionally, layered fees—including handling charges, exchange fees, and service fees—significantly increase trade costs. According to World Bank statistics, as of Q3 2024, the average global remittance fee was 6.62% of the transaction amount, with settlement times ranging from 1 to 5 business days. In contrast, stablecoins, as emerging payment and settlement tools pegged to fiat currencies, enable peer-to-peer transfers via blockchain technology, achieving instant "payment-as-settlement" clearing while reducing costs to as low as 0.1%. Notably, stablecoins inherently offer exchange rate hedging, effectively mitigating currency volatility risks in cross-border trade. SY Holdings plans to explore innovative applications of stablecoins in international supply chain capital turnover services to enhance efficiency, reduce cross-border payment costs, and hedge against exchange rate risks, thereby delivering a "more, faster, better, and cheaper" customer experience.SY Holdings stated: "Singapore is a critical hub connecting China and the world. Establishing our international headquarters in the Lion City is not only due to its unparalleled geographical advantages but also its mature tech ecosystem and pro-globalization ethos. As a top-tier global financial center, Singapore boasts robust financial infrastructure and a strong regulatory framework. Building on these regulatory advantages, Singapore has become a hotbed for the thriving Web3.0 ecosystem in Asia and beyond. Previously, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) introduced a stablecoin regulatory framework, making it one of the first jurisdictions globally to incorporate stablecoins into local oversight. Moving forward, SY Holdings will use Singapore as a springboard for international expansion while actively exploring full integration into the Web3.0 industrial ecosystem. We aim to innovatively merge stablecoins, real-world asset tokenization (RWA), and traditional supply chain assets to 'build bridges and pave the way' for Chinese SMEs' global expansion, helping them better integrate into global industrial supply chains through 'order and capital matching' services."Hashtag: #SYHoldings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.