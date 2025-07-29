Where culinary elites are brought together to celebrate Asian gastronomy

Wu Li, Vice President of the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry (fifth from right), Samuel Cheng, Associate Director of Business Development of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (seventh from left), James Yap, Principal of Chinese Culinary Institute (sixth from left), representative from Lee Kum Kee and other guests join the grand opening of the competition.

Chefs demonstrate their culinary skills by creatively incorporating Lee Kum Kee sauce products into their dishes.

Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee (seventh from left) presents “Special Gold Award” to honour outstanding contestants for their culinary excellence.

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - The 2025 Asian Championship of World Chinese Cuisine, organised by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry, was held on 26June 2025 at the Chinese Culinary Institute in Hong Kong, China. As the title sponsor, Lee Kum Kee provided contestants with its sauce products for use, empowering top chefs from across Asia in crafting exquisite dishes and compete for top honours.This marks the first time the competition being hosted in Hong Kong, China, drawing 70 teams of Chinese cuisine chefs from across Asia to showcase their culinary skills and foster expertise exchange. Each team was tasked with preparing one cold dish and two hot dishes within 90 minutes. A panel of professional judges evaluated the entries based on taste, creativity, presentation, and execution.Throughout the competition, the chefs tactfully incorporated a variety of Lee Kum Kee sauces into their creations, demonstrating the versatile applications of the brand's sauce products in professional settings. The event also served as a valuable platform for chefs to connect, exchange ideas, and elevate their culinary craftsmanship.Following the one-day intense battle, the results were revealed at the “Lee Kum Kee Gala Dinner – 2025 Asian Championship of World Chinese Cuisine Awarding Ceremony”. The night brought together contestants, industry representatives and guests throughout Asia to enjoy a specially curated banquet featuring dishes made with Lee Kum Kee sauces and celebrate the achievements of winning chefs.said, “Lee Kum Kee has always been working closely with culinary partners and chefs in supporting various cooking competitions and industry symposiums. We are thrilled to see chefs from across the region using our sauce products to curate delicious and innovative dishes in this prestigious competition. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with chefs to deliver superior Asian culinary experiences and promote Chinese culinary culture worldwide.”Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK #AsianChampionshipofWorldChineseCuisine

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and “Constant Entrepreneurship” combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.



About Asian Championship of World Chinese Cuisine

The Asian Championship of World Chinese Cuisine is organised by the World Federation Chinese Catering Industry, with execution by its International Master Chef Committee; co-organised by the Chinese Culinary Institute and Asia Art of Cuisine Society. This year marks the first time the competition is held in Hong Kong, China. The competition aims to establish a high-standard international platform for culinary exchange, promote the inheritance and innovation of Chinese culinary artistry, celebrate the spirit of craftsmanship in Chinese cuisine, and further elevate the influence of Chinese culinary culture globally.

