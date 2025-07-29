Project from the Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme Shortlisted for Top 30 of the SAIL Award

Cyberport led nine community members to participate in WAIC 2025.

Canpanion Group Limited

Canpanion is crafting the best internationally recognised psychological and educational AI expert for Asian, built on high-quality international standards and integrated with local data and best practices, empowering game changers of tomorrow. It has built an AI education ecosystem and developed an AI-powered assessment and training system, a data analysis platform, AI campus assistants, AI professional teachers and intelligent robots. It has established partnerships with more than 100 organisations and stakeholders from various sectors, including the Hong Kong Digital Policy Office, the Hong Kong University of Education, Zhejiang University, Nantong Psychology Association, Cyberport and City University of Hong Kong.

FireAlert

FireAlert is a leading AI solutions provider in Hong Kong, specialising in Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), Inference AI and Agentic AI technologies. FireAlert provides secure, reliable and locally deployed solutions that combine a dynamic knowledge base with multimodal interaction capabilities to empower organisations to achieve data-driven decision making.

LAiPIC AI Technology Company Limited

LAiPIC.AI is a Chinese AIGC enterprise awarded the national-level "Little Giant" title for specialization, refinement, distinctive features and innovation. Since its establishment on July 30, 2015, it has launched products such as AI animation generation (Doratoon), AI interactive agent (Vinabot), and AI multilingual barrier-free simultaneous interpretation (InnAIO). It has served over 30 million users worldwide, covering more than 180 countries and regions, with branches in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris and other locations, and has always been committed to realizing the next-generation interaction methods for global users through AI.



Laiye Technology HK Limited

With the vision of Building AI Agents for Everyone, Laiye Technology is a leading enterprise in the field of global intelligent automation, and a National-Level Specialised and Innovative "Little Giant" Enterprise. Their solutions cover the core scenarios of finance, human resources, customer service, marketing, sales, production and supply chain from simple tasks to complex processes, and through end-to-end intelligent automation, the company are able to reconstruct the human-machine collaboration model, achieve cost reduction and increase efficiency, and unleash the potential of organisational innovation. The company serves more than 3,000 clients, including 300 Fortune 500 companies.

Lidarvision Limited

Founded in 2021, Lidarvision is focused on providing standardised, fall detection AI systems based on 3D LiDAR technology while maintaining strict user privacy and security. The company's vision is to be able to quickly detect falls in indoor environments and notify caregivers at the earliest opportunity. Leveraging its extensive experience in AI and 3D LiDAR technologies, Lidarvision is committed to improving the quality, performance and execution of its software with the goal of outperforming its competitors on all fronts.

RealAI Technology HK Limited

RealAI was established in July 2018 with the support of Tsinghua University's Institute for AI Industry Research. It focuses on AI safety and large model applications, building trustworthy, reliable and expandable third-generation AI. It strives to achieve commercialization in the fields of government, finance, education, and security by building large model safety and AI forgery content detection platforms, empowering the new quality of productive forces.

HK Simfinity Holdings Limited

HK Simfinity specialises in AI+XR+IoT intelligent training solutions. Its SimCloud platform seamlessly integrates large-scale AI models, virtual reality and IoT technologies to provide immersive training systems for high-growth industries such as healthcare and aviation. The company has collaborated with the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Sinopec, Red Cross, and Cathay Pacific. It is also an ecosystem partner for the deployment and testing of the Amazon Cloud Deepseek project, and maintains a strategic partnership with Qualcomm.



Votee AI Limited

Based in Hong Kong, Votee AI is an innovative company focusing on AIGC technology for government and enterprise, dedicated to providing cutting-edge AI solutions to solve real business challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and create greater value. Leveraging deep local market presence and insights gained over years, we possess a profound understanding of the unique needs of Hong Kong's government, enterprises, and users. Through our proprietary Cantonese Large Language Model (LLM), multi-dialect support capabilities, and secure on-premises AI Agent platform, we deliver AI solutions that are precisely tailored to meet local market demands.

YouToo Robot (HK) Limited

YouToo Robot is an innovative enterprise focusing on industrial AI, with a core team from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with rich experience in industrial automation and entrepreneurship. The company uses its self-developed industrial vertical AI model to enter the manufacturing industry's digitalization scene, and builds NexFactory, a sustainable learning intelligent operation and maintenance product, which solves the problems of equipment troubleshooting and knowledge transfer. NexFactory has been recognised as one of the "Top 100 Industrial APPs" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China (MIIT), selected for the Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program, and invested by TusStar and SF Capital.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 -held in Shanghai has successfully concluded. This year, Cyberport led nine community members to participate in the event, among which three start-ups:and, were recognised for their exceptional innovation and successfully selected as the "WAIC 2025 Future Tech". Additionally, one of the approved projects under the Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme (AISS), which is led by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), along with projects from three leading AI enterprises at Cyberport, including, and, were shortlisted for the Top 30 of the "Super AI Leader Award" (SAIL Award). Notably, the joint innovative project bywon the SAIL Award this year. These achievements highlight Hong Kong's competitiveness in the field of AI and its contributions to promoting high-quality development both locally and nationally.WAIC 2025 centred around the theme of "Global Solidarity in the AI Era". The conference brought together global experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, government officials, international organisations, and investors, creating a platform for collaboration and showcasing cutting-edge AI solutions. This year, Cyberport again led start-ups to participate in the "Hong Kong Pavilion" established by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), showcasing Hong Kong's AI innovations to global audiences. The exhibits include a wide range of innovative applications, such as AI education platforms, fall risk management systems, smart training systems, smart city applications, and AI content generation platforms, fully demonstrating Hong Kong's strength in the Innovation and Technology (I&T) sector. (For details of the participating start-ups, please refer to the appendix.)At the opening ceremony, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council presented three suggestions for advancing AI development and global governance: promoting the dissemination and application of outcomes; strengthening cooperation in innovation and open-source initiatives; and building a secure and trustworthy global governance framework.As Hong Kong's AI accelerator, Cyberport is advancing several key initiatives in related fields. Through the AISS, Cyberport promotes the transformation of local research and development (R&D) and application projects, fostering the realisation of AI outcomes. In promoting open-source cooperation, the "Cyberport Open Source Community" was established in June this year to provide computing power through Cyberport's Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre (AISC), supporting open-source technology testing and application. Furthermore, in building a governance system, Cyberport has partnered with various sectors, including the international organisation World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA), to establish the "WDTA Asia-Pacific Institute" at Cyberport, promoting regional governance standards and global cooperation, thereby contributing to the creating of a safe, trustworthy, and responsible AI ecosystem and demonstrating Hong Kong's proactive role in global AI development., stated "AI is rapidly becoming a key driver of new quality productive forces. As Hong Kong's digital technology hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is proud to lead nine outstanding community members to this year's WAIC, three of whom have been selected for the 'WAIC 2025 Future Tech'. Additionally, one of the use cases from the 'Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme' has been shortlisted for the Top 30 of the prestigious SAIL Award, showcasing innovative application solutions to the world and highlighting Hong Kong's technological capabilities. Cyberport and our community members will continue to leverage our strengths in line with the development strategies of the HKSAR Government and the nation, focusing on research and development and transformative real-world applications in areas such as AI, green technology and Fintech. We will keep welcoming key enterprises from various tech sectors and promoting digital transformation for both society and businesses, contributing innovative power and economic value to the technological innovation and high-quality development of Hong Kong and beyond."To foster innovation, this year's "Future Tech Innovation Incubation Exhibition Special Zone" featured some of the world's most promising AI start-ups, including three Cyberport start-ups:, which develops AI-driven education and psychology ecosystems;, focusing on AIGC technology for governments and enterprises; and, specialising in industrial AI operation and maintenance. They were selected as "WAIC 2025 Future Tech" in recognition of their forward-looking solutions, growth potential, and commercial value; notably,andhave been recognised as "Future Tech" for the second consecutive year. Moreover, other start-ups includingandshowcased their AI applications at the event, allowing attendees from around the world to experience Hong Kong's I&T scene.Additionally, one of the approved projects under the AISS, titled "Enhancing Edge-based Foundation Models for Advanced Reasoning", developed by PolyU, along with projects from strategic enterprises at Cyberport, including"AI Learning Tablet: A Personalised Learning Device Empowered by Spark Large Model", and's "Autonomous Ride-hailing Platform", were shortlisted for the Top 30 of the SAIL Award.'s joint project on the "Distributed OCS All-Optical Interconnection Chips and Super-node Application Innovation Solution" won the SAIL Award, the highest honour at WAIC. This award aims to identify globally recognised AI projects that significantly enhance human well-being, thereby encouraging technological breakthroughs, application innovations and governance explorations.During the conference, Cyberport also co-organised a forum entitled "The Bay Area Hub in the Age of AI: Hong Kong's New Vision for the Smart Economy" with the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) to explore Hong Kong's strategic positioning in the development of the smart economy. The forum features speakers from leading technology enterprise including Chairman of Suanova Technology Douglas Fang, Prof Guo Yike, Provost of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Director of HKGAI, and Prof Yang Hongxia, Executive Director of the PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence, Associate Dean (Global Engagement) of Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, who shared insights on the application and future development of AI technology.Additionally, a panel discussion, moderated byDr Crystal Fok, Director of AI Applications at Cyberport, included Hendrick Sin, Chairperson of the Committee of the AISS, Alvin Li, Head of Supervisory Technology at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Liu Hui, General Manager of Hong Kong Inspur Cloud Company, and Guanchun Wang, Chairman of Laiye Technology to discuss how Hong Kong can leverage its international advantages to foster cross-regional cooperation, exploring aspects such as government funding, financial regulation, enterprise settlement, and the international expansion of start-ups.With the AISC, the largest in Hong Kong, commencing operation in December last year, Cyberport actively promotes the local R&D and applications, with the AISC and AI Lab as the core engines to achieve more scientific research breakthroughs. This year, its computing power will gradually increase to 3,000 PFLOPS to meet the industry's growing demand for R&D. Cyberport also collaborates with over 400 AI and data science start-ups and works with local colleges, R&D institutions and enterprises to fully utilise the computing resources of the AISC to promote AI technology and R&D, empowering digital and intelligent transformation of industries, promoting the digital economy and AI development, and supporting Hong Kong in realising its vision of becoming an international AI and I&T hub.Hashtag: #Cyberport

About Hong Kong Cyberport

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,200 companies, including 5 listed companies and 7 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies' founders come from 26 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets.



Cyberport, with Hong Kong's largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 350 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong's largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society.



Also as Hong Kong's key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Mainland China and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.



For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en.