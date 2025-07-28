HKSTP is embarking on a mission to advance China's AI Plus vision with nine Hong Kong AI park companies at the WAIC 2025.

Hong Kong Space Robotics and Energy Centre Limited (HKSRE ) is an InnoHK R&D centre focuses on aerospace technology R&D to foster international collaboration for the Chang'e-8 mission. It brings together institutions from local and overseas to jointly develop the mission's Hong Kong-operated robot—a multifunctional lunar surface operations and mobile charging system.

Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ( CAIR ) Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation Chinese Academy of Sciences is another InnoHK R&D centre, showcases MicroNeuro, the world's first flexible robotic system for minimally invasive neurosurgery to address challenges of fragile brain tissue and confined spaces, surpassing human surgical limits.

( ) is another InnoHK R&D centre, showcases MicroNeuro, the world's first flexible robotic system for minimally invasive neurosurgery to address challenges of fragile brain tissue and confined spaces, surpassing human surgical limits. Digital Domain, a global leader in Hollywood visual effects and AI virtual human technologies, showcases the AI-powered video creation solution "HANBAO" and "AI DOMAIN", an all-in-one content creation platform, empowering creators to tailor high-quality short videos for online platforms. Digital Domain has set up its state-of-the-art R&D centre in Hong Kong, driving the innovative development among entertainment and cross-industry.

HONG KONG SAR / SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 July 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is embarking on a mission to advance China's AI Plus vision with nine Hong Kong AI park companies at the World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2025, taking place from July 26-29 in Shanghai, China. In collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Cyberport, HKSTP is leveraging Hong Kong's growing global AI innovation hub status to advance the China's strategic AI initiative and applying AI and big data to transform old and new industry sectors to boost a new era of growth."Hong Kong is a crucible for world-class AI innovation and our unique HKSTP ecosystem provides an ideal platform to empower AI tech firms with global fluency and pave the way for global expansion. By taking local tech companies on a global growth journey and attracting more international startups to land Hong Kong and integrating into the Mainland China or even the Asia markets means a growing critical mass of world-class AI innovators is created. This influx of global talent and technology will accelerate the country's high-tech industry and economic development, further fueling the national drive for new quality productive forces."The nine park enterprises participating in the Hong Kong Pavilion cover technologies in life and health tech, fintech, entertainment, aerospace tech, digital education and more, highlights included:In addition to the showcase of tech firms, HKSTP also hosted a provoking panel discussion at WAIC 2025, exploring the theme of: "From Hong Kong to global impact: Shaping the future with AI and New Quality Productive Forces for Cross-industry Growth", moderated by Ms Pheona Kan, Director of Business Development at HKSTP with the fellow scientists and experts from the field.The discussion highlighted how Hong Kong has a unique role in global AI development by uniting international talent and technology behind the city's AI vision which also aligns with China's vision to transform industry through quality productive forces.As the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong, HKSTP is home to over 500 AI startups, including home-grown unicorns that are shaping the future of artificial intelligence. In alignment with Hong Kong's bold vision for technological leadership, the HKSTP San Tin Technopole Campus—a 20-hectare site within the soon-to-be-built San Tin Technopole—will serve as a critical catalyst for the city's next wave of innovation. Strategically located in the heart of the Northern Metropolis, the Campus is poised to become a flagship landmark for AI+ and beyond, aiming to promote its widespread development and application across sectors.This year, WAIC 2025, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," will bring together top scientists, global leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators in the AI ecosystem.KSTP's participation at WAIC 2025 is a testament to Hong Kong's role as a bridge between Chinese and global innovators, fostering collaboration and exchange of ideas, technologies, and governance philosophies.Hashtag: #HKSTP

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,300 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.



Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.



