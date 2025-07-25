Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA)

Redefining "Impactful Innovation" Through the Lens of Thailand's Innovation Leaders

The Power of Innovation: Driving Thailand's Economy and Society Forward

The Future of Thai Innovation

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2025 - In a rapidly evolving world marked by unprecedented technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviors, and unpredictable global economic changes, relying on outdated thinking is no longer viable. Adaptability and creativity have become essential attributes for every country seeking to thrive in the modern era.Today, 'innovation' is more than a buzzword, it is embedded in our daily lives and plays an increasingly prominent role in national development. Countries that have succeeded in the modern economy share a common foundation: strategic investment in 'Impactful Innovation' that improves lives, enriches society, and drives tangible economic growth.At the heart of 21st-century development lies innovation that is not just "usable" but must also "have an impact." Today, Thailand stands at a crucial crossroads between being merely a consumer of foreign technology and becoming a country capable of producing, creating, and exporting its own "Impactful Innovations."explains that genuine innovation is not simply about introducing new ideas or trendy products. In the business context, innovation means adaptation, identifying new opportunities, responding to evolving consumer needs, and securing competitive advantages. It must be actionable, value-driven, and capable of generating widespread positive impact.What matters is not merely whether a product sells, but whether it can be scaled to create economic and social value across a broad spectrum. In today's consumer-centric world, people are dictating the direction of product and service development. Personalization and niche segmentation have overtaken mass production, with increasing demand for specialized products from health-focused functional foods to nutrition tailored for the elderly and patients with specific medical needs.'Impactful Innovation' therefore refers to innovation that creates meaningful transformation in quality of life, economy, society, or environment, and can spark profound structural change.To navigate this transformation, NIA plays a critical role in positioning Thailand as an 'Innovation Nation,' acting as a Focal Conductor across both policy and practice. The agency supports innovative entrepreneurs from startups and SMEs to social and community enterprises in developing innovations that yield positive and sustainable outcomes for the economy and society.NIA's '4G Strategy' offers a comprehensive framework:This pathway is designed to take innovations from conceptualization through to problem-solving, expansion, and long-term growth. The agency places strong emphasis on national strategic industries from EV and green technologies to health tourism, functional foods, and the creative economy, all of which hold immense potential to generate positive and far-reaching impacts.Ultimately, the goal is not merely to increase the number of innovators, but to foster innovation of real quality that delivers measurable social, economic, and environmental impact from local communities to the global stage.Thailand has seen several outstanding examples of impactful innovation. One such achievement is the globally recognized 'Klaeng Din' (Artificial Soil Acidity) innovation, developed under the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Royal Initiative. Designed to rehabilitate acid sulphate soils through a carefully managed water and lime treatment process, this method transformed unproductive land into fertile farmland, a breakthrough technology with no precedent in tropical regions worldwide.Another nationally transformative innovation is PromptPay, Thailand's digital payment infrastructure. By enabling fast and secure transfers using a national ID number, phone number, or bank account, PromptPay has not only simplified daily transactions but also improved the government's delivery of welfare payments and financial support. It is now a key pillar of Thailand's transition to a cashless society.NIA's efforts to cultivate impactful innovation have yielded promising results in recent years. For instance, MuvMi, a Thai electric Tuk-Tuk startup, was developed to reduce environmental pollution and has since evolved into a public mobility platform with private-sector investment.Another example is 'Pinto Roi Sai' from the community of Tamot, Phatthalung, a grassroots innovation blending local food culture and tourism. This initiative invites visitors to experience authentic Southern Thai cuisine prepared by locals using seasonal, pesticide-free ingredients, creating value through culture, sustainability, and community income generation.It is now beyond doubt that innovation is a driving force behind Thailand's future. Promoting innovation with a measurable, positive impact is both a compelling challenge and a critical national mission. In this volatile and uncertain global landscape, building the country's capacity to compete and adapt is vital.NIA's ultimate vision is to steer Thailand toward becoming an 'Innovation Nation.' Through integrated mechanisms and collaborative ecosystems, the agency connects relevant stakeholders and empowers innovators seamlessly. It is working to strengthen partnerships across the private sector, universities, science parks, and regional agencies ensuring that innovation infrastructure is accessible to all, and that innovation outputs are effectively scaled to achieve lasting societal benefits.As Thailand moves forward, impactful innovation will not only shape our economy but redefine our place in the world.

