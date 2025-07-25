Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi promises an unforgettable experience, featuring 130 seamless travel options for attendees to arrive in style.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2025 - Prepare for an immersive experience as the highly anticipated Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi descends upon the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) for five days, from 30 July to 3 August 2025. Poised to attract 2.5 million visitors, this mega-event is a national showcase of entrepreneurship, innovation, culture and community empowerment, organised by FELDA, Kementerian Kemajuan Desa dan Wilayah (KKDW), and Kementerian Pembangunan Usahawan dan Koperasi (KUSKOP).

JK Logistics and Transport committee, under the coordination of FELDA, KKDW and KUSKOP, in collaboration with MITEC and relevant authorities, has established a comprehensive transport and logistic arrangement to accommodate the massive influx of attendees and ensure a safe and efficient experience:A dedicated fleet of 30 shuttle buses will operate continuously from four strategic locations including KL Sentral, MRT Titiwangsa, Sunway Putra, and FELDA Tower. These shuttle services are frequent every 15 minutes, from 8:00 am to 10:20 pm daily with routes entering from MITEC South, drop off at South Entrance.Over 100 chartered buses per day are designated to transport delegates arriving from outside Kuala Lumpur directly to MITEC. To ensure smooth traffic flow, designated parking areas have been secured at the National Science Centre and Hockey Stadium. Drop-offs are routed separately from the shuttle bus line.MITEC, in close coordination with the main secretariat and the Logistics and Transport committee, has implemented a detailed scheduling plan. This plan meticulously covers move-in, show days, and teardown operations, ensuring seamless traffic control and operational efficiency throughout the entire event.Specific parking zones for both visitors and exhibitors will be actively managed by traffic marshals and volunteers on duty throughout the event.To enhance the visitor experience and support seamless arrivals, MITEC and the main secretariat are actively promoting the use of e-hailing services and encouraging visitors to utilize the provided shuttle services by offering lucky draincentives . MITEC is also offering RM5 Grab vouchers to encourage shared rides, cut traffic congestion and support a more sustainable, low-carbon transportation.MITEC and the Logistics and Transport Committee are working with local authorities including DBKL, Traffic Police, Sentul Police, residents' associations and developers around the KL Metropolis area. This close collaboration ensures pre-alerting, coordinated traffic management measures, roadside restrictions, and effective crowd control, prioritizing public safety and a smooth experience for all attendees and surrounding communities.Beyond the main shuttle pickup points, MITEC has activated several alternative public transport options and supporting services in the vicinity for guests arriving from various directions. These include:Rapid KL services connecting to Semantan MRT Station, providing a direct link for those using the city's rail network.GoKL buses servicing the Kepong, Menjalara, and Jinjang zones, extending reach to more residential areas.Trek ride services offering convenient pick-up and drop-off support for attendees staying in nearby hotels and Airbnb accommodations around the MITEC area."We are incredibly excited to host the Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi, an event designed to bring joy, happiness and engagement to millions," said Puan Norafizah Abd. Rahman, Deputy CEO of MITEC. "Our paramount concern is the comfort and safety of our visitors. The extensive transport and logistics plan put in place by Logistics and Transport Secretariat, alongside our partners, ensures that every aspect of their journey to and from the event will be as smooth and enjoyable as the event itself."Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan their journey in advance and utilize the array of public transport and shuttle services available to ensure a hassle-free experience at Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi.

About the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC)

Situated within the expansive 75.5-acre KL Metropolis, MITEC is a key economic hub and gateway to Southeast Asia, nestled in Kuala Lumpur's International Trade and Exhibition District. As one of the region's largest MICE venues and Malaysia's premier trade and exhibition Centre, MITEC offers an extensive range of facilities across 52,000 sqm.



Distinguished by its grand features, MITEC houses Malaysia's largest pillar-less exhibition hall, providing 12,960 sqm of column-free space on a single level. Complementing this are 11 spacious exhibition halls, equivalent in size to eight football fields combined, along with a ballroom, mini ballroom, multi-purpose hall, meeting rooms, VIP suites, lounges, offices, boardrooms, a café, an outdoor garden, and two amphitheaters. Notably, MITEC's Level 1 exhibition halls feature heavy-duty loading capabilities with a maximum floor loading of 50kN/sqm, enabling the accommodation of heavy machinery—a pioneering feature in the country.



Furthermore, MITEC ensures smooth accessibility and operational efficiency with direct 24-hour service ramp access to all floors and designated loading bays on each level to prevent congestion. The venue boasts centrally located 15m-long escalators, among Malaysia's tallest and longest, equipped with energy-saving features and motion sensors to enhance sustainability initiatives.







About Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Qube, based in Kuala Lumpur since 2005, excels as a B2B and B2C exhibition and event organiser with a global presence. Known for its venue management, World Expo pavilion creation, and comprehensive event services, Qube leverages its extensive experience to provide end-to-end solutions. Qube specialises in creating impactful event experiences, excelling in design, planning, and management for various events. Qube's award-winning services extend to exhibition management, interior design, and venue management, making it a leader in the events sector.

