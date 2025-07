Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry



Mr Simon Chan Sai-Ming, BBS, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited



Dr Rocky Cheng, JP, CEO of Cyberport



Ir Tony Wong Chi-kong, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy, Digital Policy Office



The Hon Rosanna LAW Shuk-pui, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism



The Hon Mable CHAN, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics



Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury



Mr Victor Tai Sheung-shing, JP, Under Secretary for Housing



Mr Hendrick Sin Hon-Tik, MH, JP, Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Funding Scheme Advisory Committee



Mr Duncan Yau, Legislative Council Member (Technology and Innovation Constituency)



Mr Chris Yeung Chin-pang, Assistant Director (Property Management), Hong Kong Housing Society

Professor Alexander Wai Ping-Kong, JP, President and Vice-Chancellor of Hong Kong Baptist University



Professor Yike GUO, BSc, PhD, Provost of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Director of the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre



Professor Hongxia Yang, Executive Director of PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence and Associate Dean (Global Engagement) of the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Ir Professor Thomas Ho On-Sing, Chairman of the Construction Industry Council



Mr Alvin Kwock, CEO and Co-Founder of AIFT



Mr Guo Yong, Founder and Chairman of China Year (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd



Dr Tao Xiaodong, Executive Director of iFLYTEK - Xunfei Healthcare Tech Co Ltd (2506.HK)



Mr Sam Kwong, Senior Director of Product Management, Klook



Mr Calvin Ng, CEO of ZA Bank



Episode 1: Star-Studded Premiere – Hong Kong’s AI Ecosystem Unveiled

Sneak Peek: Upcoming Episodes

Episode 1

Strengthening Hong Kong's AI Ecosystem through Collaboration:how the Government and the industry, academia, research and investment sectors work in synergy to transform Hong Kong into an AI-powered smart city.

Episode 2

AI innovation in Hong Kong and Supercomputing power.

Episode

3 & 4

AI applications in the financial sector, improving services, compliance, and efficiency.

Episode 5

AI in smart tourism, enabling personalised travel experiences.

Episode 6

AI-driven digital transformation in logistics and new opportunities in the low-altitude economy.

Episode 7

AI breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and patient management in healthcare.

Episode 8

Generative AI’s role in arts and culture, preserving traditional Chinese heritage.

Episode 9

The AI+ Era: Becoming an irreplaceable talent and seizing opportunities in the AI field!

Episode 10

Data Demystified: Practical examples to help you understand the power of data-driven business!

Episodes

11-16

AI applications in education, property management, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and cybersecurity.

Episode 17

AI+ era: Future opportunities and challenges i





First-run: Saturdays at 8:30 PM, HOY TV Channel 78

Re-run: Sundays at 6:30 PM, HOY TV Channel 77; Tuesdays at 10:00 PM, HOY TV Channel 78

Online Viewing:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - The brand-new TV showwill premiere on 19 July (Saturday) at 8:30 PM on HOY TV Channel 78. This 17-episode series focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), inviting viewers to explore how AI is shaping the future and driving Hong Kong to become a global innovation and technology hub. Supported by Cyberport and hosted by Mr Nicholas Chan Hiu-Fung, BBS, MH, JP, Hong Kong Deputy to the National People’s Congress and Cyberport Board Member, the programme brings together over 70 distinguished guests. These include honorable government officials, representatives from key I&T enterprises, Cyberport unicorns, Cyberport-incubated entrepreneurs, industry leaders, academic experts, and investors, who will discuss AI's applications and developments across various sectors.The series will showcase how Hong Kong leverages AI to advance smart city development, stimulate cross-industry synergy, and facilitate digital transformation across sectors. It offers viewers a comprehensive perspective on how AI is transforming city landscapes, driving industry upgrades, and improving citizens' quality of life.Over 70 Distinguished Guests include, including but are not limited to:... And many more.the Government and the industry, academia, research and investment sectorsThe highly anticipated first episode will air on 19 July 2025 (Saturday) at 8:30 PM, uncovering the intricate ecosystem of AI development in Hong Kong. The episode focuses on the collaboration between five key sectors: the Government and the industry, academia, research and investment sectors, showcasing how these domains synergise to position Hong Kong as a leading smart city. Viewers will gain insights into how government policies are strengthening research capabilities, accelerating innovation commercialisation, and fostering a comprehensive innovation and technology ecosystem to give Hong Kong a competitive edge in the global tech race.Episode 1 Highlights:Prominent figures will share their visions, including Professor Sun Dong, JP (Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry), Mr Simon Chan Sai-Ming, BBS, JP (Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited), Dr Rocky Cheng, JP (CEO of Cyberport), Ir Tony Wong Chi-kong, JP (Commissioner for Digital Policy), The Hon Rosanna LAW Shuk-pui, JP (Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism), The Hon Mable CHAN, JP (Secretary for Transport and Logistics), Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury), Ir Victor Tai Sheung-shing, JP (Under Secretary for Housing). In the second segment, industry leaders such as Mr Calvin Ng (CEO of ZA Bank), Mr Sam Kwong (Senior Director of Product Management at Klook), and Dr Tao Xiaodong (Executive Director of iFLYTEK - Xunfei Healthcare) will discuss diverse AI applications, from finance and healthcare to tourism and academia.will explore AI's impact across various sectors in the following episodes,Hashtag: #AIforHumans #HOYTV

