HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Global cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky is pleased to expand its distribution network in Hong Kong by partnering with SiS International Limited. This collaboration reinforces Kaspersky's commitment to providing accessible, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses and individuals across the region. This strategic collaboration highlights SIS International Limited's dedication to delivering premium IT solutions and supporting the region's digital transformation.Through SiS International Limited, Kaspersky's industry-leading security products will be more widely available, ensuring enhanced protection against evolving cyber threats."As cyber risks continue to grow, partnering with a trusted distributor like SIS International Limited allows us to strengthen our reach and better serve customers in Hong Kong," Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific. "This expansion ensures that businesses and individuals have seamless access to the cybersecurity tools they need to safeguard their digital environments."General Manager of Kaspersky in Greater China Alvin Cheng said, "We are honored that Kaspersky has signed an agency agreement with SIS International Limited. Currently, with the continuous escalation of cybersecurity challenges, Kaspersky's technologies and products possess significant advantages. By leveraging the resources of SIS International Limited, we are able to provide customized security services to enterprises in various sectors in Hong Kong, China. Through the joint efforts of both parties, we are certain to build a high-quality ecosystem, create more business opportunities, achieve a win-win situation, and drive the development of the industry.""We are deeply honored to be appointed as Kaspersky's official distributor in Hong Kong," said Raymond Au, general manager at SiS International Limited. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and enhance cybersecurity for our valued clients. We are committed to working closely with Kaspersky to deliver advanced security solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Hong Kong market."By joining forces with SIS International Limited, Kaspersky is enhancing its presence across Hong Kong. Clients can expect improved access to security solutions, reinforcing the region's defenses against modern cyber threats.This collaboration comes at a pivotal time when cybersecurity is of paramount importance, as businesses and individuals face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By joining forces, Kaspersky and SiS International Limited are committed to fostering a secure digital environment and empowering organizations to thrive in the digital era.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.



About SIS International Limited

SiS International Limited is one of the largest distributors of IT solutions across Asian countries. With over 30 years in the distribution business, SiS has managed to build long-term and trusting relationships with vendors and channel partners. As an experienced distributor, SiS International Limited provides a wide variety of products and offers professional technical services. By delivering business solutions to our customers, we assist in successfully proliferating their businesses.