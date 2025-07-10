The CUHK iGEM Team celebrates their Gold Medal achievement with project "ResiSense" at the Grand Jamboree in Paris (September 2024). Team member Michelle LEE (first from right, first row) represents the university's Biomedical Engineering programme.

Michelle LEE, a third-year Biomedical Engineering student at CUHK, presents her Gold Medal-winning iGEM research project "ResiSense" at TEDxCUHK (Summer 2025).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)'s continues to demonstrate its strength in nurturing global talent, as evidenced by the accomplishments of Michelle LEE, a third-year undergraduate student major in Biomedical Engineering (BMEGN) from Indonesia.Michelle's team achieved distinction at the prestigious iGEM Grand Jamboree 2024 in Paris, securing a Gold Medal for their project "ResiSense" and earning a nomination for Best Education in the Undergraduate category. "Participating in the iGEM Grand Jamboree marked my first European experience. The achievement exceeded our expectations and validated our year-long dedication to the project," Michelle reflects.Michelle's academic journey encompasses significant research experience across multiple disciplines. Her portfolio includes a summer internship with Belun Technology Company Limited at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, research in optogenetics under Professor Duan Liting's supervision, and an ongoing research internship in Professor Jonathan Choi's nanomedicine laboratory.The CUHK Biomedical Engineering programme offers a comprehensive curriculum integrating multiple disciplines. "The programme's interdisciplinary approach, combining biological sciences, engineering principles, and hands-on project experience, provides an excellent foundation for innovation in medical technology," notes Michelle, who recently presented her research findings at TEDxCUHK.Michelle selected CUHK based on its academic reputation, comprehensive scholarship programme, and strategic position in Asia. "Hong Kong's unique position as a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures, combined with CUHK's extensive network of industry partnerships and research opportunities, creates an ideal environment for international students," she explains.As she approaches her final year, Michelle is focusing on her Final Year Project while participating in a departmental innovation initiative. Her post-graduation plans include pursuing doctoral studies, building upon her substantial undergraduate research experience.Michelle's achievements exemplify CUHK's success in delivering world-class biomedical engineering education that combines rigorous academic training with practical research opportunities. The programme continues to attract high-caliber international students, offering comprehensive development opportunities in Hong Kong's dynamic research and innovation ecosystem.For detailed information about CUHK's Biomedical Engineering programme, visit: https://www.bme.cuhk.edu.hk/new/index.php Hashtag: #CUHK

About CUHK

Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) stands as a leading comprehensive research university, consistently ranked among Asia's top educational institutions.