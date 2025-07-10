Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the BATCH Ningbo Flagship Store

NINGBO, CHINA - EQS Newswire - 10 July 2025 - Covation Holdings Limited ("Covation" or "the Group") celebrated another milestone in its China expansion strategy with the grand opening of its BATCH flagship store in Ningbo yesterday. With the successful launch of BATCH Shenzhen as the first flagship store in China, the Group accelerated its expansion in China, this latest opening coming just one month after the June 8 launch of its Suzhou flagship store. These strategic openings underscore the century-old cycling brand's commitment to the Chinese market.The BATCH Ningbo flagship store operates under a direct retail model, integrating a branding showcase, product experience, professional services, and after-sales support. It offers riders a comprehensive solution from initial discovery and bike selection to joining cycling communities. The Ningbo store's product range covers the complete user lifecycle, including children's bikes, mountain bikes, and road bikes. The store has also introduced HUFFY, Covation's century-old children's bicycle brand, further enriching its family cycling portfolio. HUFFY, a household name overseas, revolutionized the children's bicycle market by inventing training wheels in 1949, significantly enhancing children's riding safety and setting a new global standard for children's bikes.On the grand opening of the BATCH Ningbo Flagship Store, the Chairman of COVATION, Bailey Liu stated," Since the opening of the BATCH Suzhou Flagship Store, within just 30 days, we have opened the second flagship store in the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai region. The opening of the Ningbo Flagship Store is not merely about opening another new store; it signifies COVATION's commitment and actions in promoting cycling culture. From Suzhou to Ningbo, we will continue to strive to bring high-quality products and services to customers in more cities. At the same time, we aim to further expand and develop in the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai region, enabling more consumers to enjoy BATCH's premium products and services. President and CEO of United Wheels Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Covation) Bruno Maier stated: "We are a century-old global brand dedicated to cycling. HUFFY and BATCH play a crucial role in our global business strategy. We will continue opening stores in different regions of China, and we believe that the BATCH bicycle direct retail store model will fuel our growth in ChinaWe believe our products will be well-received by Chinese consumers and provide them with a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation."Covation is a Hong Kong-headquartered vertically integrated holding company, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and global operations of cycling and outdoor brands, driven by manufacturing excellence. The Group owns multiple outdoor cycling brands, including Huffy, Batch, Niner, VAAST, Buzz, and Green MachineCurrently, its business serves millions of consumers across more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.VolumeSince their inception, Covation's brands including BATCH and HUFFY have consistently delivered diverse, high-quality products to consumers supported by Covation Group's global manufacturing network. The Group's manufacturing division FuturuX, dedicated to bicycle manufacturing, operates four major production bases in Ningbo (Zhejiang), Jurong (Jiangsu), Cambodia, and Vietnam. These facilities produce a comprehensive range of products from balance bikes and bicycles to E-bikes, with a maximum annual production capacity of 11 million units. Paul Zhang, Vice President of Production Operations at FuturuX, stated: "Our industry-leading intelligent equipment, production efficiency, global manufacturing network, and rigorous quality control system enables us to complete bicycle production with guaranteed quality." FuturuX pioneered the intelligent and digital transformation of bicycle manufacturing, upgrading traditional production lines to MCU (Mini Cell Unit) production systems. These integrate laser cutting, automated processing, robotic welding and robotic painting. This transformation has achieved a 20% increase in overall efficiency while reducing workforce requirements by 30%. While advancing digital transformation to enhance productivity, FuturuX maintains its unwavering commitment to quality. In partnership with ACT International Testing Institute, FuturuX operates an independent testing laboratory within its facilities. This lab conducts over 50 ISO standard bicycle tests, including salt spray testing, fatigue testing, and static load testing.Covation - a name that merges "Collaboration" and "Innovation" - continues to revolutionize cycling through technology-driven design. The company's commitment to innovation is exemplified by BATCH's new R2 road bike, recipient of the 2025 Red Dot Concept Design Award. The R2 represents a breakthrough in smart cycling technology, featuring an integrated handlebar display system for real-time performance monitoring. Combined with its super magnesium alloy wheelset, the R2 achieves both lightweight performance and smart functionality - a combination previously unseen in traditional road bikes. This revolutionary smart system will be available worldwide this year, marking a new chapter in cycling innovation., guided by its mission to "become the world's best wheeled products company," Covation remains committed to excellence on multiple fronts. In manufacturing, FuturuX will continue its digital and intelligent upgrade, enhancing production efficiency to deliver superior wheeled products. On the brand front, anchored by diverse brands like BATCH and HUFFY, along with flagship stores across three locations, Covation provides comprehensive cycling solutions covering the entire lifecycle of our customers' needs.

