Prince Group team members gathered for an internal fund-raising event in support of the “10K Riel, 10K Donors” campaign, contributing to the 2025 Cambodian Children’s Fund initiative.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group under the leadership of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , has reaffirmed its ongoing support for children's healthcare in Cambodia by joining the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation's (CKF) 2025 national fundraising campaign. The Foundation participated in the official campaign launch on June 1, presided over by First Lady Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony Hun Manet and Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, alongside senior government officials, civil society organizations, and private sector leaders.As part of its continued engagement with CKF, Prince Foundation also led a company-wide internal donation drive across all business units of Prince Holding Group. The initiative invited employees to contribute to solidarity with the national effort, reflecting the shared belief across the organization in supporting access to free pediatric healthcare. Staff gathered at the Group's headquarters in Phnom Penh to make their donations, reinforcing a culture of giving that aligns with the Foundation's values.The 2025 CKF campaign, under the theme "10K Riel, 10K Donors," encourages individuals and organizations to donate 10,000 Cambodian Riel (approximately US$2.50) each to sustain the critical services offered by Kantha Bopha hospitals, which provide free, life-saving medical care for children throughout the country."Healthcare is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to standing with others in supporting Cambodia's children," said Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation. "We are proud of the enthusiastic participation of our colleagues across Prince Group, and we hope more members of the public and private sectors will join in contributing to this meaningful campaign."Since 2015, Prince Foundation—guided by the philanthropic vision of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi — has contributed to the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation, as part of a long-standing commitment to support sustainable and inclusive healthcare in Cambodia.Prince Foundation encourages others to support this important initiative and contribute to ensuring all children in Cambodia can access the healthcare they need to grow and thrive.For more information about the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation and how to contribute, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ckf.org.kh/ Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia."





Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internships, and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 280 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.5 million people, with donations exceeding US$18 million.