Origins of Wonder: Step into the grand Welcome Center, where the wonders of Isla Nublar come to life in stunning high definition! Arrival at Isla Nublar: Anticipation builds as you arrive in Isla Nublar. The iconic Jurassic World gates stand tall ahead, waiting to welcome you into a world where prehistoric giants roam once more. A Close Encounter with Giants: High above the treetops, a breathtaking moment unfolds as you come face-to-face with a towering Brachiosaurus. Its massive frame moves effortlessly through the mist, and down below, another prehistoric resident makes its presence known—just in time for feeding. The Petting Zoo: This is your chance to get up close with the park's youngest residents! From small, curious juveniles testing their strength to playful creatures still discovering their world, every interaction brings you deeper into the magic of Jurassic World. The Predator Pavilion: The air thickens with tension as you step into the Predator Pavilion—home to Jurassic World's most formidable carnivores. You've seen Velociraptors on screens, but nothing prepares you for the real thing. The Observation Deck: A high-tech platform descends into the dense jungle, where the ultimate predator awaits— the Indominus rex. She's on the move, and something has gone horribly wrong. Escape is the only option. A Fight for Survival: Alarms wail as you navigate the dimly lit maintenance corridors. A deep, guttural growl reverberates through the hallways, sending chills down your spine. Then CRASH! A Carnotaurus bursts into view. There's no time to think—only time to run! Lost in the Jungle: Plunged into the heart of the untamed wilderness, you stumble upon remnants of the past— rusted Jurassic Park signs, an overgrown Jeep, and eerie silence. The jungle is watching. A Dilophosaurus steps forward, its vibrant frills unfurling like a cobra's hood. Caged Up: The towering aviary looms ahead. Mist swirls as massive shadows glide overhead. A sudden screech—then, a Pteranodon slams into the enclosure wall, its beak snapping inches from the barrier, while a curious Stygimoloch, blinks at the guests, sniffing the air before letting out a short, sharp snort. The Final Escape: The safety of the research lab offers a momentary relief, but it doesn't last. The thundering footsteps of the T. rex are closing in. The queen of dinosaurs lets out a mighty roar as the door slams shut just in time.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, together with NEON and Universal Destinations and Experiences, has announced the official opening date for, the world's latest immersive experience of its kind, set to open at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination on 8 August, 2025.Eager fans can get exclusive access toby joining the waitlist now at www.jurassicworldexperience.com/th . Thebegins on 11 July. Ticket price starts from THB 579 for Children aged 3-10, and THB 769 for Adults aged 11 and above.Spanning over 6,000 square meters, thisimmerses audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the globally popular Jurassic World film franchise, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, blending real-world science and education with the very best in high-quality entertainment. Visitors to this unique experience will find themselves surrounded by life-like animatronic dinosaurs and environments inspired by iconic scenes within Jurassic World as they navigate Isla Nublar, while making their way to safety in an unforgettable exploration of the island's wonders.Read more here Hashtag: #JWExperience

Asset World Corporation, a member of TCC Group, is Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, shaping the future of hospitality, commercial spaces, and lifestyle destinations through a diverse portfolio in prime locations nationwide.

