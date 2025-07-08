Navigating the Strategic Roadmap for AI-Powered Technological Advancement in the Digital Age

NTT Com Asia Appoints Steven So as Chief Technology Officer.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 -As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia today announced the appointment of Steven So as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in Hong Kong. This strategic leadership move underscores the company's commitment to advancing digital transformation and intelligent infrastructure across the region.In his new capacity, Mr. So will spearhead the company's technological vision, harnessing the vast potential of AI throughout its digital ecosystem. He will oversee the digital portfolio and help shape the next wave of transformative solutions, driving operational excellence and enhancing customer-centric outcomes through technological innovations."I am privileged to take on this new role. As the, our mission is to continuously expand the boundaries of digital innovation and fully realize the potential of AI. With the launch of ourwireless connectivity, and an open, comprehensive smart building platform,, NTT Com Asia has laid a robust foundation for an AI journey – one that spans, and positions us to accelerate the advancement ofa smarter, more connected future."Prior to this role, Mr. So led NTT Com Asia's data center business, where he drove the transformation of digital infrastructure through smart operations and AI-driven enhancements. With decades of industry experience, his visionary approach and technical expertise uniquely position him to guide the company's AI journey and influence the broader technology landscape."This is a journey that accelerates with every step forward,"added. "Looking ahead, we are poised to introduce even more disruptive innovations that will catalyze the transition to a hyper-intelligent, AI-powered and sustainable society.""Steven has been instrumental in shaping NTT Com Asia's technological journey," said. "His deep expertise and visionary leadership perfectly position him to propel our AI and digital capabilities to new heights. This appointment reflects our commitment to leading the digital frontier across the region and redefine the future of intelligent infrastructure."

About NTT Com Asia

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited ("NTT") is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.



