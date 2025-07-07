Using mainly Quebec critical minerals

Phosphate: High-purity phosphoric acid produced from igneous phosphate concentrate extracted from the First Phosphate Bégin-Lamarche property in Quebec, Canada and processed in the pilot installations of Prayon Technologies of Belgium, Europe.



High-purity phosphoric acid produced from igneous phosphate concentrate extracted from the First Phosphate Bégin-Lamarche property in Quebec, Canada and processed in the pilot installations of Prayon Technologies of Belgium, Europe. Iron: Iron powder produced using magnetite concentrate from the First Phosphate Bégin-Lamarche property in Quebec, Canada and processed by GKN Hoeganaes of Tennessee, USA.



Iron powder produced using magnetite concentrate from the First Phosphate Bégin-Lamarche property in Quebec, Canada and processed by GKN Hoeganaes of Tennessee, USA. Lithium: Lithium carbonate produced by Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) from its operations in Nevada, USA.



Lithium carbonate produced by Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) from its operations in Nevada, USA. Graphite: Natural graphite-based active anode material produced by Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) from its operations in Quebec, Canada.



[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully produced commercial-grade lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") 18650 format battery cells using, advancing its mission to localize the LFP battery supply chain in North America.The LFP cathode and anode materials for the First Phosphate 18650 LFP battery cells were produced using North American critical minerals from the following supply sources:"Today we demonstrate that North America, and Quebec in particular, possess the full spectrum of critical minerals and industrial capabilities to re-onshore LFP battery cell production," said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. "It is important to remember that LFP battery technology originated in North America. Reclaiming this leadership is essential to securing North American energy storage, mobility, data center, robotics, and defense industry infrastructure."The production process for the First Phosphate LFP 18650 Battery cells from North American critical minerals is viewable at: http://www.firstphosphate.com/NorthAmericanBatteryCells LFP 18650 battery cells are versatile lithium-ion batteries that are widely used in industries such as robotics, automation, military and defense, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and electric mobility.LFP 18650 battery cells can be found in autonomous electronic devices such as robots, drones and UAVs, power chargers, laptops, power tools, electric bicycles and scooters, solar storage devices, home energy and power backup units, flashlights, digital cameras, night vision goggles, medical diagnostic equipment, data centers, AI infrastructure and telecommunications towers.The LFP 18650 battery cells were assembled for First Phosphate by Ultion Technologies Inc (Las Vegas, Nevada), a private battery technology company specializing in LFP battery materials and cells with development and pack assembly operations for North American applications.The First Phosphate LFP 18650 battery cells are being unveiled today by First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua, at the Oreba3 International Conference on Olivines for Rechargeable Batteries in memory of John B. Goodenough, 2019 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry. For additional details, please see: https://oreba3.ca/conference-agenda First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company's vertically integrated approach connects sustainable phosphate mining in Quebec with North American battery supply chains, targeting the energy storage, data center, robotics, mobility, and defense sectors. First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is a rare North American igneous phosphate resource, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial OfficerTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X: https://x.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.