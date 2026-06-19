KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The long-awaited LRT3 Shah Alam Line is in its final phase of testing and commissioning, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke saying passenger services are expected to begin by the end of this month.

Spanning 37.8km, the line will connect Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya with Johan Setia in Klang, providing a new rail corridor across the western Klang Valley and serving communities that have long relied heavily on road transport. =

The Shah Alam Line comprises 20 operational stations across Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang, with four additional provisional stations reserved for future development.

Among the key stops are Bandar Utama, Glenmarie 2, Stadium Shah Alam, Dato' Menteri, UiTM Shah Alam, Bandar Baru Klang, Pasar Klang, Bandar Bukit Tinggi and Johan Setia.

Changing trains

The line’s biggest impact is expected to come from its integration with the wider Rapid KL network through two interchange points.

The LRT3 Shah Alam Line runs 37.8km from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia. — Picture from LRT3 website

At Bandar Utama, passengers can connect directly to the MRT Kajang Line, providing access to destinations including Bukit Bintang, TRX, Pasar Seni, KL Sentral and Kajang.

The second interchange is at the Glenmarie/Glenmarie 2 station complex, where passengers can transfer between the Shah Alam Line and the Kelana Jaya Line, linking the route to central Kuala Lumpur, Subang Jaya, Putra Heights and Gombak.

How much are fares?

The Shah Alam Line will use Rapid KL’s distance-based fare structure.

That means a full journey from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia will cost RM4.90 for cash users and RM4.30 for passengers using cashless payment methods such as Touch ‘n Go, based on the published fare table.

Concession card holders pay substantially lower fares, with the same end-to-end journey costing RM2.40.

Rapid KL offers three concession categories:

Rapid Pelajar for Malaysian students,

Rapid Emas for Malaysians aged 60 and above,

Rapid Mesra for persons with disabilities (OKU) registered with the Social Welfare Department.

Rapid Pelajar and Rapid Emas card holders get half off the standard cash rates while Rapid Mesra card holders travel free on Prasarana-operated rail and bus services.

The opening is expected to improve connectivity between Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang, while providing residents in the western Klang Valley with easier access to the MRT and LRT networks through Bandar Utama and Glenmarie.