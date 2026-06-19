KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today sought to reassure traders and residents that the demolition of hawker structures opposite Mini UTC Sentul was part of a redevelopment project to upgrade the area, and not a permanent closure of hawker businesses there.

Speaking after a site visit to Jalan 3/48A opposite Mini UTC Sentul, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said the demolition works, which recently attracted attention on social media, were necessary to make way for a new and improved hawker complex at the same location.

“DBKL wishes to clarify that the demolition of hawker structures at Jalan 3/48A, UTC Sentul, which has gone viral on social media, is part of the redevelopment of the hawker area and is not intended to terminate or relocate hawkers’ business activities,” he said.

The site has served the local community for almost 30 years and remains a popular trading spot for residents in the surrounding area.

According to DBKL records, the area comprises 33 hawker structures, of which 20 are still actively operating.

Fadlun said the redevelopment was not being carried out hastily, noting that planning had begun earlier under the Lestari Niaga programme and included discussions and engagement sessions with traders and other stakeholders.

“The project was planned well in advance under the Lestari Niaga programme. A series of discussions were held before an engagement session with hawkers and stakeholders took place on February 10 this year to obtain views and feedback on the proposed redevelopment,” he said.

He stressed that DBKL had decided to rebuild the facilities at the same location because of the site’s importance to traders and their existing customers.

“Taking into account the importance of this location to the hawker community and their customers, DBKL decided to redevelop the facilities on the same site so that business activities can continue once the project is completed,” he said.

Under the project, the existing structures will be replaced with 20 new units complete with water and electricity supply, covered dining areas, improved lighting, hand-washing facilities, better waste management systems and upgraded drainage infrastructure.

The redevelopment, which costs RM1.6 million, began on June 15 and is expected to be completed within three months, with the upgraded facilities scheduled to reopen in October.

Unlike previous redevelopment projects, the affected hawkers will not be relocated to a temporary site while construction is under way.

Instead, eligible traders will receive direct financial assistance during the closure period.

Asked whether the traders would be relocated elsewhere, Fadlun said they would instead be compensated while redevelopment works were carried out.

“No, they will not be relocated. They will not be trading for three months.

“We are providing RM1,500 a month, which means each trader will receive RM4,500 over the three-month period,” he said.

Fadlun said the direct assistance model represented a new approach by DBKL and could be adopted for future redevelopment projects.

“This is the first time we are providing direct financial assistance to hawkers, and it is an approach we intend to continue,” he said.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, who was present during the visit, defended the redevelopment plan, saying DBKL had to balance the interests of traders, nearby residents and other businesses operating in the area.

“When it comes to the placement of small traders, we have to consider many voices. We have residents who want traffic concerns addressed, we have traders, and we also have businesses operating from nearby premises.

“We have to be fair to all parties. Every group will have its own views, and DBKL cannot listen to everyone and expect to satisfy every demand,” she said.

Yeoh said DBKL had conducted engagement sessions before proceeding with the project and had taken feedback from various stakeholders into account.

“My understanding is that, in the case of UTC Sentul, engagement sessions were carried out and all views were considered before this concept was implemented.

“Once completed, the Lestari Niaga project will provide a cleaner environment. I have also been informed by the MP that, for the first time, drainage systems in the area are being cleaned because many complaints had been received from residents,” she said.

Yeoh also described the direct cash assistance as a more practical solution than relocating traders to temporary sites.

“DBKL conducted consultations and, for the first time, is providing a RM1,500 subsidy to affected traders.

“I believe this is the most efficient model because if temporary sites are established, new issues will arise. Once the traders move back, others may move into those temporary locations and we would then face a fresh round of complaints,” she said.

She urged DBKL to ensure the project remains on schedule so traders can resume business before October.

“I hope DBKL will monitor the project closely to ensure there are no delays and that it is completed quickly within the three-month timeframe.

“I also hope that once the work is completed, traders will help maintain cleanliness in the area. When it comes to food and beverages, cleanliness and public safety must always come first,” she said.

The Sentul redevelopment forms part of the wider Lestari Niaga @ Kuala Lumpur 2026 initiative, which covers 287 locations across the capital and is expected to benefit more than 11,000 traders through redevelopment and upgrading works.

Fadlun said the federal government had allocated RM200 million for the programme, which is being implemented in stages throughout Kuala Lumpur.

“We have 287 locations involving around 11,000 traders.

“The government has allocated RM200 million for the Lestari Niaga programme, and the allocation will be fully utilised to complete these upgrades across Kuala Lumpur this year,” he said.