KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned that developing countries may seek alternative partners if European nations continue to treat them unfairly, citing a defence-related dispute involving Norway.

He said Malaysia had paid 95 per cent of the contract value of the defence-related procurement but was given no satisfactory explanation for Norway’s decision despite repeated efforts to seek clarification.

The episode would influence Malaysia’s future decisions, Anwar said.

“If this is how European nations treat us, and the others are completely muted and silent, then we will have to seek alternatives, not to deal with them,” he said in an exclusive interview with, RT, a Russian television network.

The Norwegian government reportedly revoked the export licence for the Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) system last March, just days before the scheduled delivery, following tighter export controls on sensitive military technologies.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said on June 2 that the unilateral decision had caused Malaysia direct losses exceeding RM600 million for the missile procurement, while indirect costs could surpass RM1 billion.

Anwar said Malaysia had initially suspected the issue could have been linked to Nato and assistance from the United States.

“We thought initially, we did suspect that probably because of Nato and the assistance of the United States of America.

“But Nato countries, Germany, France in particular, and Italy, said no, we are still having that relation with Malaysia,” he said.

He stressed that Malaysia had honoured its contractual obligations by paying 95 per cent of the agreed amount.

“But here there was an agreement signed. We paid 95 per cent, paid, but this is total nonsense.

“To me, it’s unacceptable, it is pathetic to have a country like Norway, having excellent relations in the past, to take a decision, and there was no explanation,” he said.

He said he had spoken to the Prime Minister of Norway, who was apologetic but cited security concerns as the reason for the decision.

Anwar said Malaysia had also sent representation to the United States to seek clarification on its position and was informed that Washington was not involved.

“So you see, they treat us like some banana republic or something like that, utter ignorance, but clearly arrogance on the part.

“We have strongly protested, and it’s not going to end,” he said.

Contrasting the episode with Malaysia’s dealings with Russia, Anwar said Moscow had honoured its commitments despite challenges arising from sanctions and restrictions affecting payment systems.

“There are two issues with regard to Russia. Number one, they have honoured all commitments, however difficult, in the very difficult period of a payment system and procedures at the time, because of the restrictions, we have not found any case of any breach.

“That is a fact, contrary to all this massive Western propaganda against Russia. I do not share that view,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia also sees significant untapped potential in its economic cooperation with Russia.

He said Malaysia’s number one trading and investment partner is still the United States, while there has also been phenomenal growth in terms of trade and investment with China.

“From digital to AI to cybersecurity to modern agriculture, these are all areas that we need to explore,” he said.

Anwar said he was extremely thankful to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had given a very supportive view on this.

“And we have got teams now going to not only facilitate, but accelerate the process,” he said. — Bernama