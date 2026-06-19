KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today clarified that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is not prioritising enforcement against vehicle sunshades, following public confusion over whether removable sunshades and curtains are allowed on car windows.

According to Berita Harian, Loke said while existing rules allow action to be taken if such accessories breach road transport regulations, JPJ’s focus remains on offences that pose a more serious threat to road users.

“There are many road offences, but there are more critical safety-related matters that are JPJ’s priority. It is not that this is unimportant, but matters like this are not the priority,” he was quoted as saying.

“Our priorities are illegal racing, drunk driving, illegal driving, and mat rempit activities that endanger others. We do have rules on action against the installation of sunshades, but it is not to the extent of frightening people. The weather is hot now, so we understand,” he added.

Loke was speaking to reporters during a special media briefing on the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2025 here.

The issue resurfaced after JPJ reportedly explained that removable sunshades, curtains or other window coverings could be an offence if they do not comply with department specifications, with motorists liable to a summons of up to RM300.

Under road transport rules, vehicle window modifications are regulated to ensure visibility and road safety, with enforcement authorities treating removable coverings as a possible obstruction when a vehicle is being driven.

The confusion has also been linked to existing rules that allow darker tinting on rear and rear passenger windows, provided they comply with approved visible light transmission requirements.

Loke said JPJ had not issued any summonses so far against motorists for installing sunshades.

“However, if you ask a state JPJ director, he will have to answer. He cannot say that this rule does not exist, because it does,” he was quoted as saying.