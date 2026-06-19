KLUANG, June 19 — Newcomer Chu Poh Yee was announced yesterday as DAP’s first candidate under Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming Johor election, and will contest the Mengkibol state seat.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the remaining candidates among the party’s 17 seats would be announced in stages up to Monday.

“Come this Saturday, we will announce four more candidates for the Johor Jaya, Tiram, Senai and Bukit Permai state seats,” he told reporters after the Mengkibol candidate announcement ceremony at Jalan Ismail here last night.

“The remainder candidates will be announced on Monday at a PH announcement event that will be attended by the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he added.

Loke, who is also PH deputy chairman, indicated that DAP would not field any candidate in the hotly contested Puteri Wangsa state seat to make way for another PH component party.

The Puteri Wangsa state seat has been a point of contention within Johor PH, becoming a power struggle between nominal allies PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

In the past, the seat was allocated to Amanah, but it was temporarily given to the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) during the 2022 Johor state election.

Following Muda’s split from PH, both PKR and Amanah laid claim to it for the upcoming Johor poll.

On Chu, Loke said she was selected as a candidate based on her work as a young lawyer and her strong educational background.

He said the 33-year-old Kluang local also had a record of helping residents over the past two years under Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi and Mengkibol incumbent assemblyman Chew Chong Sin.

“Basically Chu has a good record of service in this area and we feel that DAP should also present more female candidates in line with the party’s desire to provide more gender opportunities.

“What is important is that she was chosen due to her close relationship with Mengkibol,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said Chew, who has served two terms as the Mengkibol assemblyman, would contest the Labis parliamentary seat in the coming general election.

He said current Labis MP Pang Hok Liong had declined to defend the parliamentary seat and stated his wish to retire.

The Election Commission (EC) has set June 27 as nomination day for the Johor state election and July 11 as polling day, following the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly on June 1.