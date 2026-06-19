ALOR SETAR, June 19 — A woman who had been reported missing since 2019 after leaving her family home in Johor Bahru was found safe at a house in Taman Helang Perdana, Kuah, Wednesday.

Langkawi deputy police chief Supt Samsulmuddin Sulaiman said a police team conducted an inspection at the house at about 11pm after receiving information from members of the public and found a 21-year-old woman living there with a child.

“Further checks based on missing persons records found that the woman was still listed as a missing person following a police report lodged in Majidee, Johor, in 2019.

“The woman admitted to leaving her family home in Johor Bahru before settling in Langkawi. She also claimed to have married a foreigner, but her husband was not at home during the inspection,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the woman’s family had been informed of her discovery, which went viral on social media yesterday. — Bernama