SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - Coordinated by YoyWow Communication Co., Ltd., the "Amazing Shenzhen" campaign invited three Indonesian creators to experience the city's rhythm, culture, and creative energy firsthand.The three popular Southeast Asian content creators are Fadil Jaidi, Alwi Fachry, and Abi Nugroho — known for their humor, sincerity, and close connection with young audiences — each produced content offering a personal lens into Shenzhen's spirit of innovation and openness.The three influencers recently explored Shenzhen as part of the "Amazing Shenzhen" campaign, offering authentic snapshots of China's tech-forward city through vlogs and reels. Their content reached over 3 million viewers globally within 24 hours.offered more than tourism promotion; it was cultural storytelling. Through humor and unfiltered observations, these creators reshaped international perceptions of Chinese urban life, particularly for younger Southeast Asian audiences.Indonesian star Fadil Jaidi brought his signature humor and warmth to a vivid Shenzhen vlog. From Dapeng Fortress to the Shenzhen Mosque, he shared upbeat reactions to robot check-ins and the city's vibrant spirit. ( Fadil's Vlog Alwi's reel blended spontaneity with visual flair — skyline views from Ping An Tower, silhouette art in Nantou, and Zhongshuge Library. His reel revealed a city where heritage meets future design. ( Alwi's Vlog Abi shared calm, composed visuals of Shenzhen — from historic Dapeng to MixC World and halal-friendly cafés. His vlog highlighted cultural accessibility and quiet beauty.Hashtag: #AmazingShenzhen

About "Amazing Shenzhen"

"Amazing Shenzhen" is a global-facing city campaign inviting creators to explore Shenzhen's energy and innovation. For media inquiries and visual assets, contact: [email protected].

