Platforms to accelerate secure AI adoption for modern IT environments

Trend will supply its industry-leading AI-driven cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One. It features Cyber Risk Exposure Management, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and comprehensive protection across email, cloud, network, endpoint, data, and identity layers.

will supply its industry-leading AI-driven cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One. It features Cyber Risk Exposure Management, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and comprehensive protection across email, cloud, network, endpoint, data, and identity layers. Dell Technologies provides scalable infrastructure and deployment via Dell PowerFlex for high-performance, software-defined enterprise storage across diverse workloads.

provides scalable infrastructure and deployment via Dell PowerFlex for high-performance, software-defined storage across diverse workloads. NVIDIA powers the solution via the NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity AI framework and NVIDIA NIM microservices , delivering real-time, GPU-accelerated threat detection and AI-driven analysis that enables enterprises to reduce dwell time and act on risks faster than ever.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it will deliver a suite of co-developed, pre-approved OEM appliance offerings in collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to support secure, AI-powered infrastructure solutions that scale with the needs of global enterprises.

"We understand that IT teams are stretched thin. That's why our platform is designed to automate, streamline, and unify security operations — whether in the cloud, on-premises, hybrid environments, or even air-gapped systems. Our goal is to meet customers where they are, and that same philosophy drives our strategic alliances. We're delighted to work with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to overcome the challenges that too often get in the way of effective threat protection."

Faced with mounting risk levels and increasingly AI-enabled adversaries, global enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are racing to secure their distributed, hybrid, and edge computing environments. However, IT complexity and integration challenges can slow adoption and expose them to cyber risks.

That's why many are demanding that their technology vendors remove the burden of "DIY security" by delivering pre-validated and co-engineered security and infrastructure offerings. While packaged for simplicity, these solutions remain fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each environment — offering a clearer starting point for enterprises navigating complex security decisions.

Security can't just be integrated; it needs to be intelligent. Customers want simplified procurement, built-in support, and a direct line to trusted vendors to accelerate time to value and close skills and security gaps.

These joint offerings are optimized for a range of deployment scenarios, from cloud-native to air-gapped systems, making them well-suited for industries with complex regulatory or performance requirements.

As part of this effort, Trend is offering Trend Vision One Sovereign Private Cloud, in collaboration with Dell, to support rapid deployment with a pre-integrated package that includes software, hardware, support, and deployment services. They simplify adoption, accelerate time to value, and help close security and skills gaps across complex IT environments.

It's a best-of-both-worlds approach in which:

Trend will supply its industry-leading AI-driven cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One. It features Cyber Risk Exposure Management, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and comprehensive protection across email, cloud, network, endpoint, data, and identity layers.

Dell Technologies provides scalable infrastructure and deployment via Dell PowerFlex for high-performance, software-defined enterprise storage across diverse workloads.

NVIDIA powers the solution via the NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity AI framework and NVIDIA NIM microservices, delivering real-time, GPU-accelerated threat detection and AI-driven analysis that enables enterprises to reduce dwell time and act on risks faster than ever.

Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com

