ANDPAD Launches Vietnamese Language Support for its Cloud-Based Construction Project Management Service

Expanding Multilingual Support for Global Users

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - ANDPAD Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takeo Inada; hereinafter ANDPAD), which operates the cloud-based construction project management service bearing its name, has developed a Vietnamese-language version of the ANDPAD service that it will launch today. Behind this provision is the increase in the number of Vietnamese-speaking users in Japan as well as growth in use of the service globally.ANDPAD is launching its Vietnamese-language version following the English release in February 2025.Supported functions will be the construction management and chat functions, which are used the most on the ANDPAD service, as well as the drawing function.Additionally, with use of the ANDPAD service spreading at construction sites in Vietnam as well, the company plans on further expanding the scope of functions with Vietnamese language support in order to promote smooth communication and DX (digital transformation) at those sites.Going forward, ANDPAD will continue to actively pursue development efforts to offer support for various languages. The company will proceed to promote DX in the construction industry with a view to expanding the use of its service in overseas markets in addition to the Japanese market.Existing ANDPAD users can use the Vietnamese-language version at no additional cost.Scope of SupportANDPAD app:ANDPAD chat app:ANDPAD drawing app:Hashtag: #ANDPAD

About the ANDPAD Service

The cloud-based construction project management service with the top share of the market in Japan*, ANDPAD makes the central management of everything from enhancing onsite efficiency to improving management possible. Since provision of the service started in 2016, through associated development efforts that emphasize intuitiveness and ease of use and thorough support for implementation and utilization, the service has reached over 216,000 corporate users and 550,000 individual users.





