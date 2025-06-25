Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 5,000-kilogram bulk sample has been drilled and collected at its Bégin-Lamarche phosphate project, located in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada.The purpose of the bulk sample is to conduct advanced metallurgical testing to refine the process for recovery of apatite (phosphate), magnetite (iron), and ilmenite (titanium).This work follows the successful preliminary metallurgical testing conducted in June 2023, which confirmed the positive recovery of the targeted minerals. These tests demonstrated the technical feasibility of processing the ore at small scale and have provided the foundation to proceed to this next semi-industrial stage. Details on the earlier small-scale pilot plant are available at: https://firstphosphate.com/pilotplant The Company now intends to scale its pilot process to validate flowsheet performance in a semi-industrial setting, to optimize process parameters, and to generate technical data to support future economic and feasibility studies.2,000 kilograms of the current sample were sourced from the Company's Begin-Lamarche project's Northern Zone, 2,000 kilograms from its Mountain Zone and 1,000 kilograms from its Southern Zone. The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Bégin-Lamarche property indicates that phosphate mining operations will begin in the higher-grade Northern and Mountain Zones for the first 10 years of production."The success of the 2023 pilot tests confirmed the potential of our project to efficiently produce critical minerals essential to the energy transition. Advancing to semi-industrial scale is a key step toward developing a robust industrial process," said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate.The metallurgical testing is being conducted under the supervision of SGS Canada Inc., at their facility in Québec City, Canada in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. An updated technical report will be issued following the completion of the pilot plant trials.First Phosphate also carried out two surface stripping on the Northern and Southern Zones. The objective was to gain a better understanding of the geology and location of the mineralized zones, as well as to validate the interpretations from prior drill campaigns. Mapping and channel sampling was completed on the exposed surfaces. Stripping in the Northern Zone revealed oxide-apatite-bearing ultramafic rock containing an average of 20% apatite (phosphate mineral), and up to 45% apatite locally. Stripping in the Southern Zone revealed a troctolite assemblage containing 10-15% apatite and oxide-apatite-bearing ultramafic rock containing 25% apatite. Surface observations have confirmed the geological model interpreted from the earlier drilling campaigns.Cannot view this video? Visit:First Phosphate will be carrying out a series of site visits this year to the Bégin-Lamarche project site for interested investors and partners. Parties interested in participating, please reach out to us via our website.The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of First Phosphate and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 -("NI 43-101").The Company has engaged Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect4") to provide digital marketing and communications services to the Company. The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting and corporate video dissemination. The term of the agreement with Connect4 is for a period of 6 month period beginning July 1, 2025. Connect4 is based in Brossard, Quebec, Canada and can be reached at (514) 970-1316. The cash compensation for the engagement is $12,330.00.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company's vertically integrated approach connects sustainable phosphate mining in Quebec with North American battery supply chains, targeting the energy storage, data center, robotics, mobility, and defense sectors. First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is one of North America's rare igneous phosphate resources, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial Officer [email protected]

