The first student group from Bansainamyen School celebrates the launch of the 'Water Hero' project with representatives from Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and Andamanda Phuket. This collaborative initiative will teach vital water safety skills to local children.

Water Hero: Water Safety for Kids program, where Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and Andamanda Phuket are leveraging their expertise and facilities to provide free, high-standard water safety training to local schoolchildren, addressing a critical public health issue.

About Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a family-friendly resort complementing a beautiful, secluded stretch of a white sandy beach. Set amongst forested mountains and lush, tropical landscaped gardens, and located on a beautiful, secluded stretch of Tri-Trang Beach, this Phuket spa resort boasts its own reef and stylish accommodation. It offers 414 guestrooms featuring state-of-the-art facilities with 12 superbly designed accommodation options. From romantic seclusion to family fun, with three beautifully appointed swimming pools, modern fitness facilities, Kids' Club, Spa and a wide variety of food & beverage options, the resort provides outstanding activity programs for all ages, offering extensive options for the most discerning traveler.

