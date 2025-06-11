Electric appliances being installed in a bright, modern kitchen.

Installation of an electric split-system for heating and cooling.

Cost Savings: Homeowners may lower their energy expenses over time by transitioning away from gas and using more energy-efficient electric appliances.



Homeowners may lower their energy expenses over time by transitioning away from gas and using more energy-efficient electric appliances. Environmental Impact: Electrical appliances can run on renewable electricity when it’s available, which typically means they have a lower environmental footprint that their gas equivalents as gas remains a fossil fuel 100% of the time.



Electrical appliances can run on renewable electricity when it’s available, which typically means they have a lower environmental footprint that their gas equivalents as gas remains a fossil fuel 100% of the time. Improved Efficiency: Many electrical appliances available today are quite energy efficient, designed to reduce energy consumption while maintaining optimal performance and comfort.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - Momentum Energy, who retails both gas and electricity in Victoria, has a partnership with Goodbye Gas to help Victorian households transition to energy-efficient, all-electric living. This collaboration is designed to assist homeowners to lower their energy costs over time and reduce their carbon footprint by getting off gas and electrifying their homes.This partnership supports the Victorian Government’s sustainability goals by helping to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. It also reinforces Momentum Energy’s commitment to support a cleaner energy future, and empowers residents to make more environmentally conscious choices through home electrification.Momentum Energy is making it easier for households to transition to an all-electric home via their voluntary electrification program , by offering an incentive for Momentum gas customers based in Victoria.Momentum will cover the gas abolishment fee for customers who purchase any product from Goodbye Gas and subsequently decide to remove their gas meter. All while Goodbye Gas provides expert guidance, as well as the practical know how, to make transitioning to an all-electric home easy. This includes support in replacing gas appliances with electric alternatives, accessing government rebates, and coordinating skilled trades for installation.This initiative offers several benefits to homeowners:Homeowners can further reduce energy costs by integrating solutions that support renewable energy. Running their new electric appliances with existing solar panels and battery storage can enhance energy independence.For those looking to further reduce their environmental impact and support new renewable projects, Momentum Energy offers the option to add up to 100% GreenPower to electricity plans.Goodbye Gas manages the entire electrification journey, from the initial consultation and accessing rebates to selecting quality products and coordinating installation. Momentum Energy will guide customers through the process of removing their gas meter if they choose to fully transition off gas and will credit the gas abolishment fee to their final gas bill once the meter is removed.Hashtag: #MomentumEnergy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Momentum Energy

Momentum Energy is an Australian energy retailer dedicated to delivering sustainable energy solutions. By helping customers transition off gas and upgrade to electric appliances, Momentum supports the electrification movement, assisting Victorian households to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance energy efficiency, and help lower long-term energy costs. Through its partnership with Goodbye Gas, Momentum aims to make the switch more accessible while reinforcing its commitment to support a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.





For more information, visit Momentum Energy and Goodbye Gas Follow Momentum Energy on social media:

About Goodbye Gas

Goodbye Gas is dedicated to helping Victorian households transition from gas to electric. They handle the entire process – from supplying quality products to co-ordinating expert installers and all available rebates – ensuring a seamless, hassle-free experience for homeowners. With expert consultation and end to end service, Goodbye Gas makes electrification easy.