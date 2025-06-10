A research team led by Prof. Changwen Chen, Interim Dean of the PolyU Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences and Chair Professor of Visual Computing, has developed a novel video-language agent VideoMind that allows AI models to perform long video reasoning and question-answering tasks by emulating humans’ way of thinking. The VideoMind framework incorporates an innovative Chain-of-LoRA strategy to reduce the demand for computational resources and power, advancing the application of generative AI in video analysis.