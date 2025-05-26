ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2025 – Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, has launched new tools for sellers in Kazakhstan to help boost sales on the marketplace through an AI-based analytics service and to provide greater control over parcel delivery timing to customers.Wildberries has extended its analytics service, called Jam, to sellers in Kazakhstan. The service, which is available by subscription following a free trial period, leverages advanced analytics to provide insights about the seller's current and target audience, product search statistics, sales funnel performance and seasonality, and other key metrics that impact sales.The Jam analytics service also uses an AI neural network to generate and edit images, product descriptions and promo pages to help sellers reach their target audience and convert more product views into sales. In one key feature of the Wildberries neural network, sellers can upload images of a clothing item to produce a photo of the item worn by an AI-generated "model", thereby saving on potential marketing costs.Wildberries has also started offering Delivery by Seller (DBS) and Express Delivery by Seller (EDBS — within 4 hours) options for sellers in Kazakhstan. These options have proven efficient for sellers who prefer to deliver goods themselves, bypassing Wildberries' warehouses and pickup points. They are particularly suitable for sellers of large furniture and appliances, perishable products, and fresh flowers.Wildberries is actively expanding its operations in Kazakhstan – the largest economy in Central Asia – to meet growing demand for online shopping. Sales by Kazakhstan-based merchants on the Wildberries platform nearly doubled in 2024 with an increase of 99 percent year-on-year.To support this growth, Wildberries doubled its network of pick-up points in the country in 2024 and is currently building logistics centers in the two largest cities, Almaty and Astana.Hashtag: #Wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 70,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.



