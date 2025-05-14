HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - FGA Trust, a Hong Kong-based innovative licensed digital trust platform provides comprehensive fiduciary solutions, has been officially appointed as the Eligible Introducer of ABC Bank, an leading Mauritius financial institution with over a decade of regional expertise, marking a strategic leap to empower high-net-worth individuals(HNWIs) in tapping Africa’s booming investment opportunities.This appointment aligns with both parties' digital transformation roadmap, which combines the bank’s African foothold with FGA Trust’s AI-powered solutions to unlock high-growth opportunities for Asia’s HNWIs in Africa’s $3.4 trillion economy.FGA Trust provides an AI-optimized solution to fasten the client onboarding application process, automating KYC and documentation process while ensuring full regulatory compliance.Mauritius has been a strategic gateway for businesses to enter Africa, as it ranked among Africa’s top three foreign direct investment destinations. The appointment offers structured access to offshore bank accounts, trust structure, multiple financing and investment channels, tailored for Asian and African HNWIs alike.FGA Trust’s AI-driven Wealth Corridor helps to bridge the Asian wealth with African growth via such an appointment, echoing the Belt and Road Initiative. It also merges FGA’s expertise in Asia private wealth frameworks with ABC’s on-ground insights into African jurisdictions.Mr. Kavi Harilela, Director of FGA Trust, said: “This appointment isn’t just about bridging geographies—it’s about rewriting the rules of engagement between Asian capital and African innovation. Africa’s complexity demands more than ambition—it requires institutional trust. We would like to provide bank-grade custodianship and also build a foundation of compliance-by-design.”By connecting FGA Trust’s AI precision and fiduciary solutions with the ABC Bank’s finance infrastructure, it is creating a frictionless pipeline for investments into Africa’s digital leapfrogging, opening up more opportunities for global HNWIs.Hashtag: #FGA #assetmanagement #HongKong #資產管理 #Trust #信托 #OffshoreBank #離岸銀行 Wechat: 香港FGA信托

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FGA Trust

FGA Trust is a Hong Kong-licensed financial institution specializing in bank-grade asset protection and customizable trust solutions. Our services provide a secure framework for managing and safeguarding clients' assets, ensuring their financial legacies are preserved according to their wishes. With a team of experts from the trust, financial services, and payment sectors, we utilize cutting-edge, compliant technology to deliver customer-first services that prioritize safety and discretion. At FGA Trust, we empower clients to live confidently, knowing their arrangements are optimized for their benefit.

