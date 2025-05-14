Central-IFC : Shops 1041-1049, Level 1, IFC mall, 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - ​European culinary delicacies shine this May, as the "Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe" campaign celebrates four premium delicatessen meats with an exclusive press luncheon and a promotion at select city'super stores. This exciting campaign, co-financed by the European Union and supported by three esteemed consortia, brings the rich, indulgent flavours ofandto the dynamic city of Hong Kong.As part of the "Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe" campaign, an exclusive press luncheon is taking place on 14 May 2025. Hosted at Giando Italian Restaurant & Bar in Hong Kong, the event brings together key media representatives, influencers, and food enthusiasts to indulge in a customised menu featuring the iconic products.The lunch also includes an introduction from representatives of the three consortia behind these meats: Consorzio Italiano tutela Mortadella Bologna, Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP.Following the press luncheon, the campaign will continue with an in-store promotion at city'super, one of Hong Kong's leading, premium grocery stores. From 15 to 25th May 2025, four city'super locations will feature a 'Gift with Purchase' promotion, where customers who purchase any of the European deli meats will receive a free USB multi-charging cable, while stocks last.The renowned deli meats will be showcased in the following city'super stores:The in-store promotion will give customers the opportunity to explore, taste and purchase these exceptional products while learning more about their heritage.The three consortia behind these products - Consorzio Italiano tutela Mortadella Bologna, Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP - are non-profit organisations dedicated to safeguarding and upholding these traditional foods.The consortia ensure that their deli meats meet strict production standards in compliance with the European Union's PDO (Protected Denomination of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) certifications. These certifications not only protect the integrity of these products, but they ensure consumers of their authenticity, nutritional value, and quality while also supporting the producers who continue to craft them using time-honoured methods.Interested consumers can also check out the campaign's website https://www.enjoytheauthenticjoy.co/ and social media accounts - Instagram and Facebook - for the latest news and updates with more announcements to follow soon.The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.Hashtag: #EnjoytheAuthenticJoyfromEurope

