HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - WRISE Hong Kong today announced the appointment ofas, effective immediately. With his distinguished entrepreneurial background and extensive expertise in technology and business innovation, Mr. Lee will bring invaluable strategic insights to further strengthen WRISE Prestige's growing wealth management business for the high-net-worth individuals.Mr. Lee is a highly accomplished entrepreneur and innovator, recognised for his contributions to the technology and startup ecosystem. He was awarded the InnoStars Award 2018 in acknowledgment of his pioneering work in the industry. As the Co-Founder of Kuaidi Dache (now known as Didi Chuxing), he played a pivotal role in revolutionising China's mobility sector.In his new role, Mr. Lee will offer independent strategic counsel across core areas such as business growth, innovation strategy, corporate governance, and risk management. He will also contribute to the refinement of clients product-client mix and play an advisory role in key business milestones."I am thrilled to join WRISE Prestige Hong Kong at such an exciting time in its growth journey" said Joe Lee, "WRISE has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in wealth management, and I look forward to contributing my experience in technology and business innovation to help shape its future strategy. Together, we will explore new opportunities to enhance client experiences through digital transformation and innovative solutions."Beyond his success in ride-hailing, Mr. Lee serves as Chairman of Renhe Holdings Limited, Chairman of Klover Insurtech, and plays as advisor to many Venture-Backed Startups, where he has been instrumental in nurturing high-potential ventures. His extensive background spans AI, platform design, venture incubation, and cross-border innovation ecosystems – making him a unique bridge between technology disruption and institutional growth for WRISE Prestige Hong Kong., said " We are honored to welcome Joe Lee to WRISE Prestige Hong Kong. His exceptional entrepreneurial journey and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to redefine wealth management through innovation. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and elevate our client experience in Hong Kong and beyond."Additionally, WRISE Group announced expanded leadership roles for two senior executives, effective immediately., formerly Chairman of WRISE Prestige Hong Kong, has been appointed. In his new role, Stephen will work closely with Derrick Tan to shape and execute the Group's strategic vision across its global offices., previously Vice Chairman of WRISE Prestige Hong Kong, will assume the role of. He will oversee the WRISE Private and Prestige business in Hong Kong, driving business development and client engagement in one of the Group's key markets.These leadership appointments underscore WRISE Group's commitment to strengthening its executive team, enhancing operational alignment, and positioning the firm for long-term sustainable growth.

About WRISE

WRISE is one of Asia's fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest network of independent qualified advisors.



With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today's financial landscape.



WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong), WRISE Capital (Hong Kong) and affiliated companies WeWrise Services.

