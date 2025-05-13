Showcasing AI-Driven, Customized Innovations for Smart Public Services with Industry-Leading Integrated Cockpit Displays

ZHUNAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - Zhunan, Taiwan-MediaOutReach Newswire-May 13, 2025- Innolux and CarUX will showcase groundbreaking display technologies at SID Display Week 2025 in San Jose, USA. The exhibition highlights their advancements in MicroLED, MiniLED, and AI-driven solutions, targeting smart city applications and next-generation automotive cockpits. These innovations underscore Innolux's transforming digital life and enhancing user experiences across diverse sectors, from public displays to intelligent vehicles.Innolux introduces a new era of MicroLED applications, unveiling the world's first "" and "." These products boast a wide color gamut (NTSC 115%), high reflectivity (86%), and low power consumption, enabling customizable, seamless tiling for smart cockpits, retail, and entertainment. Additionally, Innolux's "" further demonstrates its technical prowess, featuring P0.5mm high-definition imagery, seamless tiling, and high color saturation, suitable for large venues and immersive displays.In the realm of AI, Innolux's "" redefines art and interaction. Equipped with anti-glare and anti-reflective technology, it delivers a paper-like viewing experience, enabling dynamic digital art creation via voice commands. This solution targets smart city applications like digital museums and therapeutic environments. Innolux also presents the "," leveraging contactless gesture sensing and high-brightness MicroLED (>1,500 nits) to offer lifelike visuals for high-end retail and museum exhibits.CarUX, focusing on automotive displays, unveils the industry's only "" (WRS). This high-brightness, low-energy MicroLED module projects critical driving information onto the windshield using 3D imaging and image correction, enhancing safety by allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road. The projection extends to the co-pilot's view with customizable display options. CarUX also introduces the "" solution, blending MiniLED backlight with leather for hidden displays, and the "," which conceals screens behind decorative panels to elevate cabin aesthetics.Safety and convenience are further enhanced with CarUX's "," which toggles between private and sharing modes to minimize driver distractions, and the "" (CBD), which integrates a driving monitoring system (DMS) with AI to monitor driver behavior. Additionally, CarUX and Innolux collaborate on the third-generation "," featuring a slim profile, high color saturation (NTSC 115%), and chip-scale packaged LEDs, offering Tier 1 manufacturers a comprehensive smart cockpit solution.Innolux's "" addresses automotive needs with high brightness, ultra-high contrast, and durability, ensuring visibility in challenging conditions like sunlight or snow. Its pliable, rollable design enhances in-car entertainment and communication, creating safer and more convenient driving environments. These advancements position Innolux and CarUX as leaders in integrating display technology with AI, safety, and aesthetic innovation, driving the future of smart cities and intelligent mobility.The showcase at Display Week 2025 reflects Innolux's vertically integrated capabilities and CarUX's focus on automotive excellence, offering scalable, customizable solutions for global markets. From smart retail to autonomous driving, their technologies promise to redefine user interaction and elevate digital experiences.Video clips on Innolux's exclusive products and technologies: https://youtu.be/uVn44RaskfQ Information on Innolux's participation in SID Display Week 2025Date: May 13 (Tuesday) to May 15 (Thursday), 2025Time:May 13, from 10:30 to 18:30May 14, from 09:00 to 17:00May 15, from 09:00 to 14:00Exhibition Location: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, USABooth Number: 828Hashtag: #Innolux

About Innolux Corporation

Innolux Corporation is a world leading TFT-LCD and large size glass solution provider. The Company implements the core business philosophy of "More than Panel", restructuring the business units into two domains, Display and Non-display. Display domain focuses on vertically integrated display applications, technological efficiency improvements, and operational synergies. Non-display domain extends to automotive, medical, Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging and other fields, and provides customers with comprehensive solutions. Innolux has thirteen front-end fabs (including advanced packaging) located in Jhunan and Tainan in Taiwan, along with assembly facilities in China, including in Shanghai, Ningbo, and Foshan. Innolux Corporation (3481 TT) is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). The company's 2024 consolidated revenue reached NT$ 216.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.innolux.com



About CarUX

CarUX, a subsidiary of Innolux, is a global leading company for smart cockpit display and vision solutions, with high-end, immersive interfaces as well as enhancing user experience, quality, and efficiency by driving seamless integration capability and innovative technology. Combining with her 5i strategy, CarUX actively invests resources to develop display-centric technologies, which enables the products perfectly blended in the interior and exterior design of a car and create the differentiation for car brands.

