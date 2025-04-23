cloudsineAI: Blocking malicious content in GenAI applications

Cyber Sierra: The AI platform with agentic infrastructure for comprehensive compliance and protection

pQCee: Futureproofing data against quantum threats

Debuting Singapore's cybersecurity solutions at the RSA Conference 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - The global cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, with the annual cost of cybercrime projected to reach US$10.5 trillion by 2025, up from US$8 trillion in 2023. This sharp rise underscores the urgent need to address cyber risks, as malicious actors continue to exploit vulnerabilities across industries worldwide. In response, Singapore is accelerating the development of cybersecurity innovations, not only to protect its own infrastructure but also to address emerging risks globally.Three homegrown companies, cloudsineAI, Cyber Sierra and pQCee, are leading this effort with specialized solutions to tackle some of the biggest threats today like GenAI-driven attacksand quantum decryption risks. These challenges remain difficult for traditional cybersecurity solutions to address. With 70 to 80 percent of existing tools being one-size-fits-all, critical gaps in protection remain, leaving organizations vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated threats.These Singapore-based innovators are supported by the US$15 million CyberSG Talent, Innovation, and Growth Collaboration Center, a joint initiative between the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). By targeting high-impact, niche vulnerabilities, they help organizations worldwide stay ahead of emerging threats while ensuring the safe use of new technologies."Singapore's CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Center, in conjunction with our National Cybersecurity R&D Program, aims to drive key innovations in the global cybersecurity landscape. We support companies developing advanced digital infrastructure protection, strengthening our nation's defenses while empowering collaborative global efforts against a rising tide of cyberattacks, marked by a 30 percent increase in 2024," said Associate Professor Benjamin Tee, Vice President (Ecosystem Building), NUS Enterprise.As GenAI adoption rapidly increases, so do the risks they pose, from prompt injection to sensitive data leakage. According to the Big Four accounting firm Deloitte, it is expected that GenAI could enable fraud losses to reach $40 billion in the US by 2027. To address these emerging threats, cloudsineAI has launched a new GenAI firewall, built specifically to protect mission-critical GenAI applications. Unlike traditional firewalls that protect against standard network or web application threats, this solution is powered by its unique ShieldPrompt™ multi-layered defense that actively scans both user inputs and AI-generated outputs to prevent the injection and block harmful or sensitive content.The GenAI firewall also complements any AI guardrails to provide an updated threat vector database, contextualized security controls and integration with other security tools such as SIEMs. This innovation ensures that organizations can safely and securely innovate with GenAI while mitigating advanced cyber threats.Cyber Sierra's AI platform and agentic infrastructure enables complete protection and compliance. By integrating Cyber Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) as well as Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), the architecture is built to meet the evolving demands of security and compliance teams. By harnessing intelligent automation and AI agents into human teams, Cyber Sierra is transforming how organizations detect risks, accelerate response times, while maintaining comprehensive compliance.Cyber Sierra is also the first cybersecurity company in Southeast Asia to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in two key categories, Cyber GRC and CCM, in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Cyber Risk Management 2024.SafeQuard by pQCee is a lightweight security tool that protects documents from the growing risks posed by quantum computers. Hackers are already stealing encrypted data today, with plans to decrypt it once powerful quantum computers become available. As this technology advances, sensitive documents stored now could be compromised in the future, making quantum-safe encryption a critical need today.Fully compliant with security standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, SafeQuard safeguards the long-term confidentiality of high-value documents, protecting sensitive personal data and proprietary business information well into the quantum future.These three cybersecurity companies (see Annex A for quotes), along with three others from the CyberSG Talent, Innovation, and Growth Collaboration Center (The Center), will showcase their solutions at Singapore's first national pavilion at the RSA Conference 2025 held from 28 April to 1 May 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco (see Annex B for more information on the companies).Organized by the Center and SGTech, the Singapore Pavilion aims to position the country as both a leading hub for cybersecurity innovation and a strategic gateway to Asia's rapidly expanding US$7.5 billion digital economy. For more information on the Centre, please visit tig.cybersg.sg Hashtag: #cybersecurity #singaporecybersme #CybersgTIG #nusenterprise #NUS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre

The CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre, established by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS), will play a key role in achieving a comprehensive approach to ecosystem development which consolidates and enhances CSA's existing talent and innovation initiatives. The Centre will enable synergies between cybersecurity talent, innovation and growth industry, by serving as a national node to integrate and create relevant programmes for industry and talent development. It will help build a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem by bring together industry, academia, individual and government stakeholders to leverage the opportunities posed by digitalisation.



For more information on the Centre, please visit tig.cybersg.sg

National University of Singapore (NUS)





The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 16 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world.



Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.



For more information on NUS, please visit nus.edu.sg.





NUS Enterprise

NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore (NUS), plays a pivotal role in advancing innovation and entrepreneurship at NUS and beyond. We actively promote entrepreneurship and cultivate global mind-sets and talents through the synergies of experiential learning, active industry partnerships, holistic entrepreneurship support and catalytic entrepreneurship outreach. Our initiatives and global connections support a range of entrepreneurial journeys and foster ecosystem building in new markets. We provide expertise and connections to create successful spin-offs and translate innovations into the marketplace through industry collaboration. These initiatives augment and complement the University's academic programmes and act as a unique bridge to industries well beyond Singapore's shores.



For more information on NUS Enterprise, please visit enterprise.nus.edu.sg.



