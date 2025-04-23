Promoting the Development and Heritance of Sports, Advocating the Spirit of “Fearless against Challenges and Pursuing Excellence”

Monsoon Spring Series 2025

About B.L.U.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - Hong Kong, geographically surrounded by the sea, is an ideal venue for water sports events, while sailing is being one of the most focused water sports events. This year, Hong Kong Life sponsors the local sailing team B.L.U. to support the development and heritage of local sports culture, encourage the public to cultivate a habit of exercising and embrace a healthy lifestyle, ride on the wind and waves to breakthrough together.Sailing competition requires not only teamwork and technical skills but also flexible strategic adjustments to adapt to various environmental factors, ensure a sustained sailing and leading position, fully embody the spirit of "Fearless against Challenges and Pursuing Excellence". Similarly, Hong Kong Life leverages our insurance profession and experience, focuses on understanding customers' needs and market changes, strives to breakthrough traditional boundaries by providing diverse insurance products and services, helps customers to seize every opportunity and become the helmsman of an extraordinary life.Hong Kong Life sponsored B.L.U. team to participate in the race of "Monsoon Spring Series 2025" held on 12 April. On the race day, B.L.U. team competed with more than 10 other sailing teams vigorously under the unexpected heavy rain and strong wind, and finally won several awards including the "Line Honour" in PHS/ORC division, the "1Place" in PHS/ORC division and the "3Place Overall" in ORC division, which totally demonstrated the spirit of "Fearless against Challenges and Pursuing Excellence".Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "Hong Kong Life has always been passionate about promoting the development and heritage of multiculturalism and sports. We hope that this sponsorship will advocate the philosophy of 'Fearless against Challenges and Pursuing Excellence' and encourage the public to engage more in sports to improve their health, joining hands to build a vibrant and positive community. The core philosophy of Hong Kong Life resonates with sailing competitions, both emphasizing high level of teamwork and technical standards, requiring flexible strategic adjustments to maintain a leading position. Hong Kong Life team adheres to this philosophy and is committed to understanding customers' needs and market changes, providing diverse and competitive insurance products and services to safeguard every life stage of our customers, creating a more prosperous future."The "Monsoon Spring Series 2025" is organized by Hebe Haven Yacht Club. The race will be held in the scenic waters of Port Shelter and the outlying islands, offering the challenging geometric and island courses.The B.L.U. sailing team was established in 2014 and is dedicated to promoting the development of sailing sports. Over half of the team members hold sailing coach qualifications and have more than 10 years of sailing experience. The team has actively participated in various competitions over the years and has won championships in major events such as the Island Race, the China Cup, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Sailing Competition and the Macao Match Cup. The team also engages in sailing training and community activities, aiming to cultivate new generation of sailing enthusiasts and pass on the passion with the ocean culture.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer an integrated one-stop service of insurance and financial planning to customers.

