ESG Xchange 2025

"Going Global" Strategy Forum for outbound enterprises

"Going Global" Strategy Forum for outbound enterprises "Cambridge Session" on navigating the European ESG and compliance landscape

AI and Climate Tech Pitching Sessions

Youth Climate Leadership Forum and the Global Carbon Neutrality Campus Alliance Exchange

20–30 top Mainland Chinese enterprises and over 200 representatives from Hong Kong listed companies across key industries

Business diplomats from foreign consulates in Hong Kong

Strategic and international business development teams

Technology startups and R&D innovators

Asset managers, ESG investors, and sustainable finance professionals

International and regional chambers of commerce

Academia and climate-focused university alliances (Carbon Neutrality leaders from top universities across Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, sharing insights on low-carbon transition and campus sustainability strategies)

NGOs and youth advocates engaged in social innovation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - The World Green Organisation (WGO) proudly presentsThis international flagship summit will bring together over 2,500 global leaders from the fields of ESG, climate finance, sustainable development, and technology innovation.This two-day summit is designed to unite high-level stakeholders, industry leaders, and innovators to drive transformative actions in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.The theme of this year's event isConference Partners and Key Supporting Orgnisations such as United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Hong Kong Stock Exchanges (HKEX), Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), Cyberport, Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). With a focus on fostering global sustainable development, the summit aims to empower enterprises in achieving green transformation, advance green finance, and enhance regional collaboration.Featuring speakers from ISSB, UNEP FI, TNFD, and GRI, alongside global corporate executives and policy advisors, the Main Stage and Pavilion Stages will address ESG regulatory trends, disclosure standards, and strategic foresight.Showcasing over 30 local and international tech ventures in areas such as carbon neutrality, ESG data, smart cities, AI-powered sustainability, and green supply chain management.A dedicated Networking & Matchmaking Lounge will connect participants with investors, corporate buyers, accelerators, and market advisors from the Middle East, ASEAN, Europe, and Mainland China.Participants can expect engaging discussions with global leaders, keynote speeches, and specialized workshops on crucial topics such as climate risk modeling, green finance standards, and digital ESG solutions.ESG Xchange has established itself as a vital platform over the past years, successfully bringing together diverse stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable solutions. The previous edition attracted over 1,000 participants, including C-suite executives and key decision-makers, demonstrating its significance in the ESG landscape.ESG Xchange 2025 is more than a summit — it is a dynamic platform to network, co-create, and transform. Whether you're a business leader, policymaker, investor, or startup founder, this event offers unmatched access to ESG strategies, technologies, and global business opportunities.May 6–7, 20259 A.M - 6 P.M.Hall 5G, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)

World Green Organisation

The World Green Organisation (WGO) is an independent non-governmental organization dedicated to environmental conservation and promoting sustainable development. Through science-based public policies, community projects, and partnerships, WGO aims to improve the economy, the environment, and livelihoods, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for all sectors of society.



