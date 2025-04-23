Light for Dharavi

MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - 1win Charity has taken action to improve people’s lives in Dharavi, one of Mumbai’s most densely populated areas. As part of its global ‘We Care. We Share’ mission, 1win provided portable solar lamps and food kits to over 250 families, ensuring that children and their parents have access to a reliable and sustainable source of light.The 1win’s “Light for Dharavi” initiative aligns with the broader vision for the area’s development. With solar-powered lamps, 1win has offered more than 1,000 residents a practical and immediate lighting solution that will make their days brighter while they await improved housing. Even after the state program is implemented, the families will be able to take their solar lamps from 1win into their new future homes.In addition to that, 1win’s volunteers immediately installed some of the donated lamps in the frequently used community areas, such as narrow streets and more open squares, making these places safer for the children to walk through and play in during the dark hours.This initiative was carried out with the support of famous. As they actively participated in the distribution efforts, Nia and Gurmeet shared their impressions about 1win’s Light for Dharavi campaign,Through projects like this, 1win continues to expand its charitable efforts, demonstrating a strong commitment to uplifting communities and fostering real change where it is needed most.For more details about the project, visit 1win Charity on YouTube Hashtag: #1win #1winShares #CSR #Dharavi #SolarEnergy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 1win Charity

1win.Charity is the philanthropic branch of 1win, committed to sustainability and community development. Guided by the motto ‘We Care. We Share’, 1win Charity supports underserved communities around the world and focuses on humanitarian aid, recycling, and healthcare initiatives. Through strategic collaboration with key opinion leaders and NGOs, the brand drives meaningful change.

