DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - Media OutReach Neswire - 21 April 2025 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, has launched sales and deliveries in Tajikistan via its online marketplace. This marks the fourth country where Wildberries operates in Central Asia and the ninth country in its overall footprint.Customers in Tajikistan, which has a population of over 10 million, can now access the full assortment available on the Wildberries marketplace and place orders via the website Wildberries.tj or through the mobile app. Wildberries' wide product assortment spans more than 8 million SKUs across various categories, including clothing, health and beauty products, household goods and items for children."We see enormous potential for the development of e-commerce in Tajikistan," said Tatyana Kim, Founder and CEO of Wildberries. "The country and its economy are growing rapidly, and e-commerce plays a vital role in this progress. Importantly, our nations have long shared warm and friendly relations, and Wildberries is already a familiar name to many people in Tajikistan.""Today, together with our local partner, DC Market, we are pleased to officially announce our entry into the Tajik market," she added. "Our primary objective is to ensure a high standard of service and provide customers with access to a wide range of products at affordable prices."In the first phase, Wildberries will offer delivery services at two partner-operated pick-up points in the capital city of Dushanbe and one pick-up point in Khujand, Tajikistan's second-largest city. The average delivery time will be 10-14 days.Wildberries' pick-up point model boosts customer convenience by giving them the flexibility to pick up deliveries at a time of their choosing, try on clothing and review other ordered items, and return items on the spot.Hashtag: #Wildberries #Ecommerce #Tech

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 70,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.



