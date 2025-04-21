KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2025 - MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") is proud to unveil, a pioneering addition to its personal accident (PA) insurance portfolio. This latest enhancement marks a first-of-its-kind offering in Malaysia's general insurance market, addressing a critical gap in financial protection for individuals who might experience a sudden loss of independence due to accidents or unforeseen events.Traditionally, coverage for assisted living expenses has been available only through life insurance policies. MSIG Malaysia is the first general insurer in the country to introduce this benefit as a PA add-on, providing policyholders with vital financial support for nursing care expenses.The MSIG PA Add-On: Assisted Living is available exclusively to holders of Prime PA, Individual PA and Senior Citizen PA policies. It offers financial support of up to RM5,000 per month for a maximum of 12 months per injury, covering essential nursing care at a registered nursing home, care centre, or at home by a licensed nurse.To qualify for claims, policyholders must be certified by a registered medical practitioner as being unable to perform at least three Activities of Daily Living (ADLs)—which include dressing, washing, toileting, mobility, transfer, and feeding. A follow-up assessment after six months is also required to confirm continued eligibility for claims reimbursement.This add-on is designed to provide reassurance to individuals and loved ones by easing the financial burden associated with loss of independence. Whether for self-care or the well-being of elderly or disabled family members, the coverage ensures access to crucial assisted living support.With affordable additional annual premiums starting from RM37, this add-on delivers substantial benefits while remaining accessible. Eligible policyholders include Malaysians, permanent residents, work permit holders, and their dependents, with entry eligibility ranging from 16 to 59 years old and renewability extending up to 80 years of age, subject to the respective policy type."As the first general insurer in Malaysia to provide assisted living coverage within a PA policy, MSIG Malaysia is paving the way for more accessible and affordable insurance add-ons that complement customers' existing policies for better financial protection," said Mr Chua Seck Guan, MSIG Malaysia's Chief Executive Officer. "We recognise the impact of sudden disabilities due to accidents on individuals and families. This add-on reflects our commitment to ensuring policyholders have access to the care and financial support they need during difficult times."contact an MSIG Insurance Adviser or call 1-800-88-MSIG (6744).Hashtag: #MSIGMalaysia

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD).



With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.



MSIG Malaysia's expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader's Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognised for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumers' demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 "Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia" award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the "General Insurance Company of the Year" at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015. Later at the 26th Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2022, MSIG Malaysia was among the Top 3 Finalists for the General Insurance Company of the Year.



