Standard Queen – 36 rooms, 14㎡

– 36 rooms, 14㎡ Superior Queen – 10 rooms, 19㎡

– 10 rooms, 19㎡ Standard Twin – 40 rooms, 18㎡

– 40 rooms, 18㎡ Friends & Family Triple – 10 rooms, 18㎡

– 10 rooms, 18㎡ Friends & Family Quadruple – 8 rooms, 21㎡

– 8 rooms, 21㎡ Accessible Room – 2 rooms, 17㎡

Best Price and Promotion Guarantee:Travelodge Hotels Asia ensures members save more and pay less for an elevated stay experience in our hotels. Up to 5% Cashback for Travelodge Cashback Members:

Join Travelodge Cashback for free at https://www.travelodgehotels.asia/travelodge-cashback/! Earn up to 5% cashback on every booking, which you can use for future stays at any Travelodge Hotels Asia property. Members also get perks like early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability. Pay at Hotel Payment Flexibility:

No fuss, no rush-your booking is secured, and you can pay at the hotel during check-in. Our team is here to ensure a smooth, hassle-free stay. Flexibility to Modify Your Reservation:

Easily modify your booking anytime using the "My Reservation" feature on our website, based on the room policy. 24/7 Reliable Customer Support:

Travelodge Hotels Asia is one-click away for assistance and help. You can email us at [email protected] .





KYOTO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 - Travelodge Hotels Asia is excited to welcome thousands of guests to thenestled in the livelyTravelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya now features upgraded interiors, thoughtfully redesigned rooms, and exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 Free grand opening promotion designed for smart travelers looking to experience the best of Kyoto.Ideally located just a 5-minute walk from Shijo Omiya Station, the hotel offers convenient access to Kyoto's iconic landmarks, including Nijo Castle, the Kyoto Imperial Palace, and the Gion district. Surrounded by vibrant dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, it's the perfect base for both first-time and returning visitors."At Travelodge Hotels Asia, we believe that great stays should be simple, smart, and stress-free," said. "The refreshed Kyoto Shijo Omiya combinesat unbeatable value – right in the heart of Kyoto for local and international guests."As part of the grand reopening event, the hotel is currently launching auntil, valid for stay dates until. Guests who book a minimum stay of 2 nights can also enjoyfrom complimentary Yukata Experiences to a big chance of winning real 24K Gold Bar!The hotel now features 106 newly renovated rooms in six types, all designed for comfort and convenience of solo, business, friends and family travelers:Book directly at www.travelodgehotels.asia to enjoy exclusive benefits available only on our official website:"So, what are we waiting for? We can't wait to welcome travelers from around the world to our newest Travelodge hotel in Kyoto Shijo Omiya," closedHashtag: #TravelodgeHotelsAsia #TravelodgeKyotoShijoOmiya #TravelodgeJapan

About Travelodge Hotels (Asia)

Travelodge Hotels (Asia) Pte. Ltd. is one of the leading and fastest growing hotel management and franchise companies in Asia, based in Singapore. Travelodge Hotels Asia is behind the rapid expansion of Travelodge-branded hotels across Asia in Japan, China and Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Currently operating 19 hotels, the company aims to expand to over 50 properties by 2030 through acquisitions, leases, management agreements, master franchises, franchises, and joint ventures.



Travelodge Hotels Asia is focused on offering value-for-experience stays in strategic locations at mid-scale and select-service hotels. Backed by over 80 years of global brand heritage, Travelodge in Asia delivers Travelodge Signature Experience of Comfort, Convenience, and Connectivity — ensuring every traveler an essentially covered stay, wherever and whenever they stay with us. We are #EssentiallyBetter at empowering travel and discovery to be accessible for everyone.



Contact [email protected] for more inquiries.