Malaysia’s Changemakers Continue to Set the Bar for Leadership and Sustainability

Malaysian winners at the 2024 ACES Awards in Bangkok, recognised for their leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 – As Kuala Lumpur prepares to host the 46th ASEAN Sustainability Summit later this year, Malaysia’s corporate sector takes center stage. The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 has opened Wave 2 nominations, inviting Malaysian businesses and leaders to be recognised among Asia’s best for their contributions to a more responsible future.Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards has become a leading benchmark for purposeful leadership and long-term impact. Malaysia has played a pivotal role, with 105 companies earning 113 awards to date, reflecting the country’s commitment to excellence with integrity.In 2024, Malaysian companies again made their mark.earned recognition with, honoured in thealso took home theunder, further solidifying Malaysia’s role in driving change.said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group.The, right after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro. Kuala Lumpur, Bali and Taiwan are in the running to host the event, with the final destination to be revealed in June.. Categories include Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership and Corporate Sustainability.For more details, visit www.acesawards.com Hashtag: #ACESAwards2025 #ACESAwards

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group, is a leading platform that recognises businesses and leaders across Asia for their impact in leadership, sustainability, and responsible growth. ACES highlights those driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.



To nominate for the 2025 ACES Awards, contact Rhasvin Sidhu at [email protected]





