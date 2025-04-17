Macau’s Unrivalled Skytop Waves Define a Season of Sophisticated Leisure and Aquatic Fun at the Award-winning Integrated Resort

The world's longest 575-meter sky-high rapids, freely gliding through transparent waterslides.

A thrilling 9-meter-high waterslide tower delivers endless excitement.

Capture picture-perfect holiday snaps on the 150-meter-long, pristine white sand beach.

This year, the Grand Resort Deck extends its opening hours until to 8 p.m., transforming this remarkable 75,000-square-meter expanse into a day-to-night spectacle, culminating in beachside stargazing atop the waves after dark.

Summer Glamping packages at the Grand Resort Deck for up to 8 people, including welcome snacks, drinks and much more.

Galaxy Kidz provides colorful, creative play workshops for children to discover the pleasures of summer with Wavey the Peacock mascot and friends.

From May 10 - June 7, weekend-exclusive packages grant access to ‘Glow Yoga Nights’ or SUP Yoga Sessions, paired with all-day access to the Grand Resort Deck and a MOP 200 dining voucher.

Galaxy Macau’s portfolio of 8 distinct luxury hotels offer guests complimentary access to the Grand Resort Deck.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Spring blossoms into summer, as the mercury begins its anticipated climb, with the thrill of waves calling all fun-and-sun seekers. Get ready to dive into the aquatic landscape of Galaxy Macau's world-class luxury integrated resort—which unveils its legendary Grand Resort Deck on April 18, transforming the property into an expansive rooftop aquatic outdoor playground. Guests staying at any of the integrated resort's eight luxury hotels can enjoy exclusive access to boundless waves and thrilling adventures. Whether conquering the exhilarating 1.5-meter swells of the world's largest sky-high wave pool or drifting down the 575-meter Skytop Adventure Rapids, the reopening of the Grand Resort Deck marks the start of an unforgettable summer.This year, the Grand Resort Deck invites discerning global travelers and residents alike, to 'Make Waves,' embracing a season defined by elevated leisure, vibrant energy, and the creation of lasting memories against a backdrop of unparalleled aquatic attractions. Guests are invited to plunge into the world's largest elevated wave pool, a feat of engineering that spans 8,000 square meters, capable of generating 1.5-meter high waves – providing genuine surf within the sightline of the Cotai skyline. Complementing these dynamic features are swathes of pristine white sand, forming a 150-meter beach that offers moments of tranquil repose. Guests can chart their own course for summer enjoyment – whether that involves the exhilaration of the wave pool, a leisurely drift along the rapids, finding quiet sanctuary in a private cabana, or being swept along a transparent slide. Younger guests can revel in the dedicated water playgrounds that offer dedicated beachside play zones for the whole family to enjoy. Whimsical play is amplified by the giant transparent aqua rollers and a kaleidoscope of spray zones.Pulsating beats from poolside DJs transition the Grand Resort Deck from daytime family fun to sundown escapades. This year, the Grand Resort Deck extends its opening hours until 8 p.m., transforming this remarkable 75,000-square-meter expanse into a day-to-night spectacle, culminating in beachside stargazing atop the waves after dark."The Grand Resort Deck is more than an amenity; it's a cornerstone of the Galaxy Macau award-winning integrated resort experience that comes alive during the summer. We are dedicated to creating compelling new reasons for our global guests to enjoy exceptional leisure experiences," says Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group. "The 'Make Waves' theme encourages our guests to fully immerse themselves in the possibilities – from family fun to world-class wellness and sophisticated relaxation. We believe the scale, quality and sheer breadth of the Grand Resort Deck offer a compelling draw for visitors seeking a distinguished escape for the summer."Beyond the water, guests can expect award-winning Forbes' Travel Guide Five Star service at Galaxy Macau—which has celebrated the accolade of having the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotels under one roof of any luxury resort company worldwide for three years running —boasting eight distinct luxury hotel properties, including Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton Macau, Broadway Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and Andaz Macau. Together, they offer 5,000 unparalleled rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Grand Resort Deck's aquatic tropical landscape and Taipa's glittering skyline.At Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, little ones can dive into themed activities filled with fun and new things to learn. From STEAM activities, cooking classes and hand craft workshops, to endless hotel activities. Every Friday to Sunday in April and May 1–5, families can find Galaxy Kidz's Mascot Wavey, the lovable Peacock, throughout the property's different locations. Kids can enjoy a diverse and extensive program when staying at Galaxy Macau by joining Wavey's fun activities, promising an exclusive gift as a reward. Little guests even can bring home delightful limited-edition merchandise from Wavey.To elevate this unparalleled experiential getaway, from May 10 - June 7, weekend-exclusive packages (priced at MOP 468) grant access to 'Glow Yoga Nights' or a Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) Yoga Session, paired with all-day access to the Grand Resort Deck and a MOP 200 dining voucher. Neon Yoga Night is led by professional artists who adorn participants with body art, transforming yoga poses into a luminous spectacle under blacklight. SUP Yoga Sessions, guided by expert instructors, practice balance and mindfulness atop floating platforms in the wave pool. Surprise moments of wellness and fun define this summer season at the world's largest rooftop wave pool, perfect for photo-worthy moments for the endless summer.Crafting a personal narrative for summer, guests can savor alfresco dining at The Ritz-Carlton Pool Bar or Cabana at Banyan Tree Macau, both offering international fare with panoramic poolside views. The Pool Bar at JW Marriott serves a refreshing array of fresh juices and light bites, while The Breeze Café offers artisanal coffee for moments of poolside serenity. For sips between dips, the Surf Bar delivers curated cocktails and a diverse selection of global bites.This summer, Galaxy Macau invites guests to ride a new wave of luxury—where every splash, slide, and sunset redefines what it means to escape in style. Whether for family getaways, friends' reunions, or romantic retreats, the Grand Resort Deck is a signature attraction ensuring a world-class, all-in-one experience that solidifies Galaxy Macau's unrivalled position as Asia's leading destination for premium leisure and entertainment .Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

