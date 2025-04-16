Marking its tenth win, Globe Telecom - represented by Nico Bambao, was honoured with the 2024 Industry Champion of the Year award.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2025 - In a region rich with ambition, the Philippines continues to lead with sustainability and purposeful leadership. The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards has officially opened Wave 2 nominations for its 2025 edition - inviting Filipino companies and leaders to share their stories of impact and vision.Now in its 12th year, ACES is one of Asia’s most respected business recognition platforms, where leadership is measured by purpose and long-term impact., reflecting a strong national drive for innovation, sustainability and shared growth.Among the nation’s most awarded is Globe Telecom Inc., a ten-time honouree and four-time “Industry Champion of the Year” - the most by any Filipino company. Its achievements embody the forward-thinking and socially conscious spirit of Filipino enterprises.said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group.Even amid global and local challenges, Filipino leaders continue to step forward with boldness and empathy. ACES offers a regional platform to recognise these changemakers and connect them with like-minded peers., shortly after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro. Bali, Taiwan and Malaysia are shortlisted to host the event, with the final venue to be announced in June.Nominations are open under three pillars: Individual Leadership, Corporate Excellence and Corporate Sustainability.Whether a growing SME or industry giant—your impact deserves the spotlight.Hashtag: #ACESAwards2025 #ACESAwards

About ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group, is a leading platform that recognises businesses and leaders across Asia for their impact in leadership, sustainability, and responsible growth. ACES highlights those driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.



